High-tech FDI attraction set as strategic priority: official

Hanoi (VNA) – In the coming period, Vietnam will prioritise attracting high-tech foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with strong innovation content, significant potential for technology spillover, and the ability to build closer linkages with domestic enterprises, an official has said, describing this as a key direction in the country’s next-generation foreign investment strategy.



Speaking at a regular press briefing for the second quarter of 2026 held in Hanoi on 17 June, Nguyen Thi Huong, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Finance’s Foreign Investment Agency, discussed Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on developing the foreign-invested economic sector, issued by the Politburo on June 8.



She said the resolution is the outcome of a comprehensive process of research, review and assessment of the role played by the sector in the national economy.



According to Huong, the resolution sets out a number of specific targets for foreign investment attraction during the 2026–2030 period. Annual registered FDI is targeted at between 40 billion USD and 50 billion USD, while realised capital is expected to reach approximately 30–40 billion USD per year.



Notably, around 75% of foreign investment inflows are expected to come from developed economies and partners with advanced technologies, strong innovation capabilities and modern governance standards.



Inspecting printed circuit board (PCB) products for electronic devices using screen-assisted magnification at the factory of the Japanese-invested Mektec Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd, located in Thang Long II Industrial Park of My Hao ward, Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside targets on investment volume, the resolution also focuses on improving the quality of FDI inflows and addressing longstanding shortcomings, including lower-than-expected technology transfer, limited linkages between foreign-invested and domestic firms, low localisation rates and the relatively modest participation of Vietnamese enterprises in global value chains.



To achieve these objectives, Huong said a broad range of measures would need to be implemented simultaneously, including increasing localisation rates, strengthening domestic participation in FDI supply chains and shifting investment attraction policies away from quantity-driven growth towards quality, efficiency, advanced technology, innovation and sustainable development.



“The Ministry of Finance will continue to work closely with ministries, sectors and local authorities in formulating and implementing action programmes to improve the effectiveness of attracting and utilising foreign investment, supporting the economy’s rapid and sustainable growth objectives in the coming period,” Huong said./.

