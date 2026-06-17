Thanh Hoa seeks stronger cooperation with Thai businesses

Bangkok (VNA) – Authorities of the central province of Thanh Hoa on June 17 introduced the locality’s investment potential and development opportunities to Thai businesses at a seminar held in Bangkok, as part of efforts to deepen the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The event was jointly organised by Thanh Hoa province, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand and WHA Group, one of Thailand’s leading industrial infrastructure developers.



Addressing the seminar, Ambassador Pham Viet Hung praised Thanh Hoa’s determination to accelerate socio-economic development and achieve double-digit economic growth.



He noted that the event came at a particularly significant time as Vietnam and Thailand are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Bilateral ties are currently at their strongest stage ever, highlighted by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, and the Vietnam visit by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse within just ten days.



According to the ambassador, Thailand remains Vietnam’s leading economic partner in ASEAN. Bilateral trade has approached the target of 25 billion USD, with both countries striving for even higher levels in the coming years.



Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to maintaining a transparent, stable and investor-friendly business environment, stressing that Vietnamese leaders have consistently demonstrated their willingness to engage with and listen to Thai businesses.



Highlighting Thanh Hoa’s strategic location, well-developed transport and logistics infrastructure, and dynamic industrial ecosystem, the ambassador described the province as a promising destination for Thai investors as the two countries advance the “Three Connections” strategy and pursue sustainable growth objectives.



Mai Xuan Liem, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Thanh Hoa People’s Committee, said Thailand is one of the province’s important export markets, with export turnover reaching more than 12 million USD in the first five months of 2026.



Several major Thai corporations, including WHA Group and Charoen Pokphand (C.P.) Group, have expanded their presence in Thanh Hoa, he noted.



Liem said there remains significant room for cooperation between Thanh Hoa and Thai partners, and suggested further collaboration in spheres such as industrial park infrastructure development, energy, logistics and port services associated with the Nghi Son Economic Zone.



He also called for stronger cooperation in trade, tourism, high-tech agriculture, technology transfer, the development of high-quality crop and livestock breeds, deep processing, and the building of green and sustainable farming models.



Voratat Tantimongkolsuk, Deputy Secretary-General of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), told the Vietnam News Agency that many Thai companies possess strengths in sectors that Thanh Hoa is actively promoting, including textiles and garments, agriculture and food processing.



He said he would share this information with TCC members so they could explore cooperation with Vietnamese businesses in Thanh Hoa./.

VNA