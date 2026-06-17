Politics

Vietnam serves as key gateway for Russia’s engagement with ASEAN: Russian minister

Vietnam today is one of the most dynamic economies in the world, and Russian businesses increasingly view the country as a gateway to the broader ASEAN market of more than 680 million consumers, said Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the opening session of the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Russia on June 17. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the opening session of the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Russia on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

Kazan (VNA) – Vietnam has increasingly affirmed its role as a strategic gateway for Russia to access the Southeast Asian market, according to Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s trip to Russia to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit and conduct important bilateral and multilateral activities, Reshetnikov highlighted Vietnam’s growing importance in Russia’s long-term strategy toward Southeast Asia.

Vietnam today is one of the most dynamic economies in the world, he said, noting that Russian businesses increasingly view the country as a gateway to the broader ASEAN market of more than 680 million consumers.

According to the minister, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has played a crucial role in facilitating bilateral trade and investment. Tariffs on about 90% of goods have been reduced or eliminated, helping maintain Vietnam-Russia trade growth despite a challenging international environment.

Bilateral trade expanded by 6% in 2025, with Russian exports of fertilisers and pork reaching record levels and liquefied natural gas (LNG) beginning to enter the Vietnamese market. At the same time, Vietnamese products such as coffee, nuts, fruits, electronics and garments have gained popularity among Russian consumers.

Reshetnikov said the Vietnam-EAEU FTA has also created a model for broader economic engagement between Eurasia and ASEAN. The agreement signed between the EAEU and Indonesia last year was a notable example of this trend.

Beyond trade, Vietnam has emerged as an important logistics hub linking Russia with Southeast Asia. Russian logistics companies have established distribution networks in Vietnam that connect to markets across ASEAN, including Malaysia, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. Cargo routes linking Vietnamese ports with Russia and railway services running through China have further strengthened connectivity between the two countries.

Energy cooperation continues to be another cornerstone of bilateral relations. Reshetnikov pointed to the long-standing success of the Vietsovpetro joint venture and described the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project as a new milestone in bilateral cooperation.

He suggested that the project could serve as a model for broader cooperation between Russia and ASEAN members in the field of nuclear energy.

The minister also highlighted Vietnam’s active role within ASEAN, describing it as one of the grouping’s most active members.

According to him, Vietnam has consistently promoted regional priorities such as open trade, connectivity, digital transformation, resilient supply chains, innovation-driven growth and human resource development. Those priorities closely align with areas where Russia is ready to cooperate, he said.

Reshetnikov cited the recognition of EAEU pharmaceutical certificates by Vietnam as a practical example of how regulatory cooperation can help remove barriers and improve access to essential products, including medicines for cancer treatment.

He also praised Vietnam’s achievements in developing e-commerce and the digital economy. Russia, he noted, has accumulated extensive experience in building digital ecosystems and platform economies, creating opportunities for both sides to exchange expertise on digital governance, consumer protection, digital identification and e-commerce.

Looking ahead, the minister identified several sectors with particularly strong potential for Vietnam-Russia cooperation, both bilaterally and within the broader ASEAN framework.

Food security remains one of the most promising areas. Vietnam imported more than 970,000 tonnes of meat and meat products worth around 2 billion USD in 2025, an increase of 12% year-on-year. Russia is already among the leading suppliers of several meat products to Vietnam and sees further opportunities in grains, processed foods, baby food and agricultural products.

Digital technology and innovation are also emerging as major pillars of cooperation. Reshetnikov said both countries share a common interest in strengthening digital sovereignty, technological independence and cybersecurity.

Russian companies have already established a presence in Vietnam. Software provider 1C offers enterprise management solutions, while VisionLabs supplies digital identification technologies for traffic management systems. Earlier this year, cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam’s G-Group, opening up new opportunities in digital security and critical infrastructure protection.

Digital technologies and joint efforts to strengthen digital sovereignty will become one of the most dynamic areas of the Russia-Vietnam partnership in the coming years, he said.

Other promising areas include urban development, education and workforce training, and tourism.

Reshetnikov expressed confidence that the complementary nature of the two economies, combined with their shared commitment to sustainable development, technological progress and expanding trade and investment ties, would provide a solid foundation for deeper cooperation between Russia and Vietnam as well as between Russia and ASEAN in the years ahead./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Russia #ASEAN #strategic gateway #Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Prime Minister arrives in Kazan to attend ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit

As an important bridge between Russia and ASEAN, Vietnam has consistently been among the most active supporters for expanding Russia’s cooperation with ASEAN. The country has proposed numerous initiatives and recommendations to strengthen ASEAN–Russia relations and has supported Russia’s more active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

The 24th meeting of the ASEAN-Russia Joint Cooperation Committee at ambassadorial level in April 2026. (File photo: VNA)

ASEAN-Russia economic cooperation gains new momentum after 35 years of partnership

As leaders gather in Kazan, Russia, for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations from June 16-18, the implementation of a “sectoral strategic partnership” model and efforts to connect Eurasian economic spaces are expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation while enhancing energy security and technological development.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra chairs a meeting of the Steering Committee for the War Invalids and Martyrs Day celebrations (July 27, 1947–2027) (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for practical actions to honour war heroes

Gratitude must be transformed into practical, effective, and meaningful actions. All activities should aim to provide the best possible care for relatives of martyrs, war invalids, sick veterans, and people with meritorious services to the revolution, said Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Contest on Japanese law launched for Vietnamese community in Japan

Contest on Japanese law launched for Vietnamese community in Japan

Nearly 700,000 Vietnamese are currently living, studying, and working in Japan. The vast majority integrate well into local society, respect Japanese laws and customs, pursue personal and professional development, and contribute to the host country's socio-economic growth.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) receives outgoing Argentine Ambassador Marcos Antonio Bednarski (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam praises Comprehensive Partnership with Argentina: Vice State President

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan highlighted the importance of strengthening links among business associations, enterprises, and localities through cultural exchanges, tourism, and trade promotion activities. Vietnam also seeks expanded cooperation with Argentina in science and technology, innovation, education and training, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, she said.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s 100-year vision must reflect development aspirations: Top leader

The vision should answer major questions about what kind of developed nation Vietnam seeks to become, what foundations must be preserved, what new growth drivers should be cultivated, what breakthroughs are required, what risks the country must prepare for, and what values should be protected and promoted.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 17 morning (local time) visits the "Made in Tatarstan" exhibition in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister visits Tatarstan's industrial and high-tech exhibition

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 17 morning (local time) visited the "Made in Tatarstan" exhibition in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, as part of his trip to Russia to attend a summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and conduct bilateral activities.

The working session between Hai Phong authorities and the Lao delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat on June 17 (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong, Lao localities deepen cooperative ties

Hai Phong has already established friendship and cooperation agreements with the Lao provinces of Vientiane and Oudomxay, which cover Party and administration building, education - training, healthcare, tourism, investment, and trade. On the education front, the city runs scholarships for 134 students from the two provinces.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (R) presents the Friendship Order to former Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chea Kimtha. (Photo: VNA)

Former Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam awarded Friendship Order

During her tenure as Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam from 2023 to 2026, Chea Kimtha made significant contributions to promoting the bilateral relations, advancing Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, and strengthening connections among ministries, sectors and localities of both countries to effectively implement bilateral agreements.

The 7th expanded conference of justice agencies of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces is held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos enhance legal, judicial cooperation in border areas

All pairs of border provinces have signed cooperation agreements or memoranda of understanding, many of which have been effectively implemented. Exchanges and meetings between local justice departments and civil judgment enforcement agencies have also been increasingly promoted, he said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) meets with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov (right). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Head of Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan

PM Hung emphasised that Vietnam always treasures ​​its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, and wants to maintain and strengthen cooperation in various fields for the common benefit of both nations, and for stability and development in the region and the world.

Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Le Hai Binh presents a gift to Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany deepen educational cooperation

German businesses operating in Vietnam have consistently expressed their satisfaction with the country's dynamic and stable economy, as well as their confidence in its long-term growth prospects, said Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) receives Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for stronger Vietnam–Laos judicial cooperation

The top leader stressed that ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries, including the two justice ministries, had made important contributions to the bilateral ties. Vietnam consistently regards strengthening relations with Laos as a strategic priority and stays ready to share development experience with its neighbouring nation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet holds a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel on June 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada seek deeper cooperation in media, education and innovation

Vietnam is taking a range of coordinated measures to unlock new drivers of development as it works towards achieving its two centenary goals. Along this journey, the country places great importance on cooperation with Canada, particularly in science and technology, innovation, and the training of all-level officials.