Politics

Prime Minister arrives in Kazan to attend ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit

As an important bridge between Russia and ASEAN, Vietnam has consistently been among the most active supporters for expanding Russia’s cooperation with ASEAN. The country has proposed numerous initiatives and recommendations to strengthen ASEAN–Russia relations and has supported Russia’s more active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Moscow (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on June 16 afternoon (local time), beginning their trip to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations.

The working visit is made at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Welcoming PM Hung and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, Consul General of Vietnam in Yekaterinburg Nguyen Mai Huong, and several officials from the Vietnamese Embassy.

This is PM Hung’s first official visit to Russia in his new capacity, demonstrating Vietnam’s high regard for the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership. The working trip also contributes to strengthening Vietnam’s role as a “bridge” between ASEAN and Russia, creating new momentum for ASEAN–Russia relations.

The ASEAN–Russia Dialogue Partnership was established in 1991 and upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2018. Since then, ASEAN–Russia relations have continued to develop positively across all areas. The summit commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations is of great significance in promoting the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership, reinforcing political commitment, revitalising cooperation, and defining strategic directions for future relations across the three pillars of politics-security, economy, and socio-culture.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

The summit reflects the highest-level political commitment of both sides to the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership. It underscores Russia’s recognition of ASEAN’s central role in the Asia-Pacific regional architecture, as well as ASEAN’s appreciation of Russia’s role and position in the region and globally. It also serves as a symbol demonstrating that dialogue and cooperation remain the most effective means of fostering a peaceful, secure, and stable environment conducive to development.

As an important bridge between Russia and ASEAN, Vietnam has consistently been among the most active supporters for expanding Russia’s cooperation with ASEAN. The country has proposed numerous initiatives and recommendations to strengthen ASEAN–Russia relations and has supported Russia’s more active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Vietnam will work with other member states to promote a practical, balanced, and results-oriented approach to ASEAN–Russia cooperation. Priority areas include unlocking the potential of sectors that remain underdeveloped, such as trade, science and technology, digital transformation, non-traditional security, education and training, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and especially energy. In addition, Vietnam hopes to contribute to expanding cooperation between ASEAN and the broader Eurasian region.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold a working session with Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan. These meetings will provide an important opportunity to convey the new Vietnamese Government’s commitment to continuing to value and advance Vietnam–Russia relations, while discussing major breakthrough directions, cooperation priorities, and measures to remove obstacles for effective implementation of high-level agreements./.

PM arrives in Kazan for ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit

PM arrives in Kazan for ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, on the afternoon of June 16, 2026 (local time) to attend the ASEAN - Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN - Russia relations and engage in bilateral activities from June 16 to 18 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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