Politics

Vietnam, Germany deepen educational cooperation

German businesses operating in Vietnam have consistently expressed their satisfaction with the country's dynamic and stable economy, as well as their confidence in its long-term growth prospects, said Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow.

Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Le Hai Binh presents a gift to Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Le Hai Binh presents a gift to Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the German Bundestag reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation between the academy and German partners for the mutual benefit of both countries during a meeting in Hanoi on June 16.

Welcoming Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow to the academy, Standing Vice President Le Hai Binh noted that the visit carries special significance as 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership.​

Binh said cooperation between the academy and German partners, including the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, has delivered tangible results in recent years. Collaboration has focused on two key pillars such as academic and theoretical exchanges aimed at enhancing mutual understanding, and support for the training and development of officials to strengthen institutional capacity and contribute to Vietnam's socio-economic development.​

Ramelow said the purpose of his visit is to advance the strong relationship between the two countries from three main perspectives: promoting legislative cooperation between the two parliaments, expanding vocational education and training cooperation, and fostering local-level partnerships, including a proposed twinning arrangement between a German state and Vietnam's central city of Da Nang.

The German parliamentary leader said he is particularly impressed by Vietnam's development achievements and the significant progress made in vocational training cooperation between the two countries.

​He noted that 12 years ago, the vocational training initiative had begun with only three Vietnamese students travelling to Germany. Today, the figure has grown to more than 1,200.

German businesses operating in Vietnam have consistently expressed their satisfaction with the country's dynamic and stable economy, as well as their confidence in its long-term growth prospects, Ramelow added.

Binh expressed his hope that Ramelow would return to Vietnam in the future to deliver lectures and engage in theoretical exchanges at the academy, further contributing to academic cooperation and mutual understanding between the two sides./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics #Germany #Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership.
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