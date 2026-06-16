Politics

Top leader calls on the press to continue accompanying nation in new development phase

Official media products should help readers and audiences better understand what is right and what serves the common good, thereby fostering trust and encouraging collective action, said top leader To Lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 16, 2026 meets with 101 outstanding journalists who win National Press Awards over the years, held ahead of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2026). (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 16, 2026 meets with 101 outstanding journalists who win National Press Awards over the years, held ahead of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2026). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 16 encouraged the press to continue accompanying the country’s priority tasks through constructive reporting that accurately identifies problems, analyses causes and proposes appropriate solutions. The top leader made the remarks at a meeting with 101 outstanding journalists who have won National Press Awards over the years, held ahead of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2026).

The leader congratulated the journalists and expressed appreciation for the enduring contributions of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, which has accompanied the nation’s revolutionary cause for more than a century. He paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, an outstanding journalist and founder of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, as well as generations of journalists who dedicated and sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and the development of the country’s press sector.

Party General Secretary and State President Lam stressed that Vietnam is entering a new development phase marked by great opportunities but also higher demands, making the role of the revolutionary press more important than ever.

He said the press must maintain political steadfastness, improve the quality of information, stay connected to real life, report the truth, address pressing issues and act responsibly toward the Party, the State and the people.

He underscored the need for the press to help strengthen public trust and safeguard the Party’s ideological foundation.

Media organisations, he said, should continue improving communications on Party guidelines and State policies and laws while actively combating false and hostile information based on evidence, sound arguments, professional credibility and calm, objective reporting rather than slogans alone.

Official media products should help readers and audiences better understand what is right and what serves the common good, thereby fostering trust and encouraging collective action, he said.

Emphasising that the press must remain firmly grounded in reality, uphold the truth and take the interests of the people as the starting point for all its activities, the Party and State leader called on journalists to spend more time at the grassroots level, focusing on issues affecting people, businesses and localities.

He encouraged the press to identify obstacles in policy implementation, highlight effective models and innovative practices, and defend those who act with integrity and dedication to the public interest.
A good journalistic work does not need grand rhetoric, he said, emphasising that what matters is that it reflects the truth, serves society, demonstrates responsibility and addresses issues that need to be resolved.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

In the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, he described the press as an important social oversight channel.

Journalists should be courageous yet prudent, determined yet humane, and always comply with the law and professional ethics, he said.

At the same time, the leader highlighted the press’s role in fostering cultural values, social ethics and national aspirations, asking journalists to further promote positive Vietnamese values such as patriotism, honesty, solidarity, diligence, creativity and respect for discipline.

“The press should help society become calmer, kinder and more confident in positive values,” he noted.

He also urged media organisations to accelerate digital transformation, while focusing on improving journalists’ fact-checking skills, professional judgment and social responsibility.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam and the 101 outstanding journalists signed a commemorative board marking the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, symbolising the profession’s enduring commitment to dedication, integrity and excellence./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #press #Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day #journalists
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