Vietnam proposes three Asian cooperation orientations

Tokyo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau delivered a speech at the 31st Future of Asia Forum in Tokyo on June 11, highlighting Vietnam’s vision for regional cooperation and sustainable development amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

Chau flagged Vietnam’s recent hosting of the third ASEAN Future Forum, pressing for deeper dialogue to build trust and solidarity so that nations can jointly pursue a better future for all.

Drawing on Asia’s development journey, he distilled three lessons: resilience as the bedrock of sustainable development, cooperation as the engine of a stable and open future, and reform and innovation as essential catalysts for economies adapting to a fast-changing era.

Asia has everything it takes to turn challenges into opportunities, Chau said, pointing to three strategic advantages: its position as the world’s manufacturing and supply chain hub with a record of pioneering supply chain cooperation; powerful domestic growth drivers - a young population, a rapidly expanding middle class and accelerating urbanisation; and the potential to lead the twin shift to digital transformation and green transition.

Against this backdrop, Chau mapped out three cooperation priorities in the years ahead.

First, regional economies should deepen intra-regional integration mechanisms by exploring the early adoption of common supply chain standards covering environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, data security, and rules of origin in strategic sectors like semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Second, they should fine-tune institutional framework, infrastructure and quality workforce to support long-term development goals. Priorities include establishing regional governance frameworks for critical sectors such as digital economy, cybersecurity and finance; pooling resources for cross-border transport, energy and data connectivity projects; and expanding cooperation on talent development.

Third, Vietnam called for tighter linkages among innovation ecosystems and broader access to technology know-how, urging investment in shared research infrastructure, common standards and regulations, and stronger intellectual property cooperation.

Vietnam’s own development experience has reinforced its understanding of the importance of peace, stability, independence, self-reliance, and international partnership, he said, adding that Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations and being a responsible member of the global community.

Chau said that in its new development phase, Vietnam remains steadfast in its pursuit of double-digit economic growth and is striving to successfully achieve its two centennial goals. To realise these ambitions, the country is focusing on taking several key measures.

Accordingly, Vietnam will maintain macroeconomic stability and ensure major economic balances while mobilising and maximising all resources to support its double-digit growth goal. The country has also identified a new growth model driven by science and technology, digital transformation, and knowledge economy. It will continue to improve its legal framework to facilitate and promote development, including significantly improving the investment and business environment, reforming national governance towards a leaner, more effective and efficient system, and accelerating the transition to data-driven governance.

In his remarks, the Deputy PM also noted that Japan continues to play an important role in regional and global cooperation architecture. Meanwhile, Vietnam–Japan relations are developing strongly, substantively and effectively across all areas. In particular, during a recent visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, the two sides agreed to establish new pillars of cooperation in economic security, energy security, and food security.

Vietnam stands ready to be a reliable, proactive and responsible partner in the journey to build a resilient and prosperous Asia where every country has its rightful place, every citizen has opportunities for development, and no one is left behind, Chau concluded.

Following his address, the Deputy PM joined a discussion session and answered questions regarding Vietnam’s growth prospects, institutional and legal reforms, administrative streamlining, and human resource development.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (left) meets with Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)

Earlier the same day morning, Deputy PM Le Tien Chau had meetings with Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone and Cambodian Deputy PM Sun Chanthol.

At the meeting with Sonexay, Chau congratulated the Lao PM on his re-election for the 2026–2031 term and, in particular, on the success of his recent official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

The Vietnamese Deputy PM welcomed the active and effective implementation of high-level agreements between the two nations and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee in December 2025. He suggested the two sides further strengthen comprehensive cooperation, particularly improving the quality of education and training collaboration, expediting the signing and implementation of the Laos–Vietnam Friendship University project, and promoting projects related to high-quality human resource development. Chau also urged the Lao side to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work stably in the country.

For his part, Sonexay agreed with the proposals and suggested that the two sides coordinate closely in organising activities marking the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Laos relations. He noted that education and justice are also among Laos’s current priorities and called for stronger cooperation to deliver tangible results.

The two officials agreed to direct relevant ministries and sectors to accelerate major transport and energy projects, including the Hanoi–Vientiane Expressway, the Vientiane–Vung Ang railway, an oil pipeline system, and a 500kV power transmission line.

Sonexay affirmed that the Lao Party and Government will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work stably in Laos, and for Vietnamese businesses to operate and expand their investment smoothly, contributing to Laos’s socio-economic development and further strengthening the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.

At a meeting with Cambodian Deputy PM Sun Chanthol, Chau highly valued the significance of Cambodian PM Hun Manet’s recent official visit to Vietnam and his attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum, which helped strengthen political trust and deepen the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Chau affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance and giving high priority to the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.” He expressed confidence that under the sound leadership of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), the decisive governance of the Cambodian Government, and the unity of its people, Cambodia will continue to achieve strong development across all fields.

He called on the two sides to effectively implement outcomes of recent high-level visits, including organising activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia (1967–2027), and accelerating the signing of cooperation agreements in education and justice. He also proposed that the Cambodian Government continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to live, study and work in the country.

For his part, Sun Chanthol said Cambodia is stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment and encouraged Vietnamese enterprises to expand their investment in the country. He also proposed strengthening infrastructure connectivity and promoting the linkage between the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Expressway and the Bavet-Phnom Penh Expressway.

Earlier, Chau received Nobuhisa Iida, Chairman and CEO of Nikkei Group.

At the reception, Iida said Vietnam and Japan have significant potential to expand cooperation with other countries in the region. Given Vietnam’s strong development prospects, particularly its abundant young workforce, he expressed confidence in the country’s continued economic growth and affirmed Nikkei’s desire to accompany Vietnam in its socio-economic development process.

Chau stressed that Vietnam always regards Japan as a trusted partner and an important companion who is always willing to share experience, development directions, and valuable lessons.

He expressed hope that the Japanese Government, localities, organisations and businesses will continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Japan./.

​