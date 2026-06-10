Vietnam a model for effective South-South cooperation: FAO

Rome (VNA) – Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu has highlighted Vietnam as a typical example of effective South-South cooperation and successful implementation of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.

Qu made the remarks at the opening of the 181st Session of the FAO Council, which is taking place in Rome, Italy, from June 8–12. Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Anh, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to FAO, led a Vietnamese delegation to the opening session.

The meeting is held against a backdrop of mounting challenges to global food security, including conflicts, climate change, supply chain disruptions, rising agricultural input costs and growing risks of instability along strategic transport routes.

In his opening address, Qu stressed that ensuring the uninterrupted flow of trade in food, fertilisers, energy and agricultural inputs is essential to sustaining agricultural production, stabilising markets and safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods.

According to the FAO chief, developments related to the Strait of Hormuz are not merely a regional concern but also pose significant risks to global food security. The maritime route plays a critical role in transporting crude oil, liquefied natural gas, fertilisers and sulphur – all vital components of agricultural production and food systems.

FAO warned that the greatest immediate risk is not only food shortages but also shocks to fertiliser supplies and agricultural production, particularly affecting farmers in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

FAO’s recognition of Vietnam’s experience reflects the country’s tangible contributions to knowledge sharing, the transfer of agricultural development expertise, production capacity building, enhancement of local product value and support for developing countries in advancing sustainable agrifood system transformation.

The 181st FAO Council session is also reviewing the outcomes of FAO’s 2026 Regional Ministerial Conferences, during which member states identified key priorities related to agrifood system transformation, food security, rural development, climate adaptation, water resource management and support for smallholder farmers.

For the Asia-Pacific region, home to more than half of the world’s population, FAO is prioritising efforts to leverage the strengths of the agricultural sector while ensuring that small-scale farmers benefit from technological advances and opportunities generated by trade.

The organisation also reviewed progress under several flagship initiatives, including the Hand-in-Hand, the One Country One Priority Product, the Digital Villages and the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS).

Vietnam’s participation in the session demonstrates its active and responsible role in multilateral food and agriculture mechanisms, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to addressing food security challenges, promoting sustainable agricultural development, adapting to climate change and strengthening international cooperation in agrifood system transformation./.

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