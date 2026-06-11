Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

A national conference disseminating and implementing Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, the launch of the 14th national red journey blood donation campaign, and the 2026 national high school graduation examination are among news highlights on June 11.

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 11 underscored the strategic importance of foreign affairs as a pioneering force in safeguarding national interests and creating favourable international conditions for Vietnam’s development in the new era.

Addressing a national conference in Hanoi to disseminate and implement Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, dated May 19, 2026, on carrying out the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, the top leader described it as one of the Politburo’s strategic resolutions. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to consider several cooperation orientations on official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in the time to come, including support for industrialisation and modernisation, science – technology, innovation, labour productivity improvement, and national competitiveness enhancement.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) recieves JICA President Tanaka Akihiko in Hanoi on June 11. (Photo: VNA)

Hosting JICA President Tanaka Akihiko in Hanoi on June 11, the Vietnamese leader thanked JICA for its long-standing support for Vietnam, noting that Japanese ODA with high technological content and sustainability, delivered through JICA, has played a significant role in local socio-economic development, economic restructuring, institutional reform, and climate resilience. Read full story

– Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau held a series of meetings with leaders of Japan’s ministries, government agencies, research institutes, social organisations, and the Vietnamese community during his visit to Japan from June 8 to 10 to attend the 31st Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo.

Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10, Chau thanked Japan for its effective cooperation and significant contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the years, expressing support for Japan’s increasingly active role in regional and global affairs through initiatives in digital transformation and energy security. Read full story

– The 14th national red journey blood donation campaign was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on June 11, with organisers aiming to collect 120,000 units of blood nationwide this year.

The programme is jointly organised by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), VTVCorp and the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation Mobilisation. Read full story

– One more Vietnam – Cambodia friendship monument was inaugurated on June 10 in Pursat province of northern Cambodia, marking a new milestone in the ongoing efforts to preserve symbols of solidarity between the two countries.

The project is the 19th out of 24 friendship monuments constructed, restored, or upgraded across Cambodia in recent years. These works aim to express gratitude to previous generations who fought and sacrificed their lives for the independence of each country, as well as for peace and development in the two neighbouring Southeast Asian nations. Read full story

– More than 1.2 million students across Vietnam sat for the first day of the 2026 national high school graduation examination on June 11, taking the two compulsory subjects of Literature and Mathematics.

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Students take the Literature test on June 11. (Photo: VNA)

Under the current examination format, candidates are required to complete the mandatory Literature and Mathematics tests, along with a combined test comprising two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. Students may also choose to take a foreign language different from the one studied at school. Read full story

– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been ranked among the top three most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region in 2026, according to the latest On-Time Performance (OTP) report released by aviation analytics firm Cirium, a strategic partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Vietnam Airlines secured the third place in the list of the region’s 10 most punctual carriers, achieving an on-time arrival rate of 87.77%. Read full story./.

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#afternoon briefing #Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW #blood donation #national high school graduation examination
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