ASEAN Future Forum wraps up, bringing together voices shaping regional future

Hanoi (VNA) – The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) themed “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” concluded in Hanoi on June 10 after two days of discussions.

AFF 2026 drew a record turnout of more than 1,200 domestic and international participants, bringing together senior leaders, policymakers, experts, scholars, representatives of international organisations, businesses and youth delegates.

Speaking at the closing session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said the forum addressed issues of critical importance to all ASEAN members and the bloc’s partners, while creating a platform to discuss emerging and long-term challenges facing the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the closing sesion of the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

He noted that the forum’s agenda was designed in line with the priorities and theme of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026, and featured several new initiatives, including the inaugural ASEAN Cities Leaders Conference, the first dialogue among representatives of political parties from ASEAN member states, and discussions involving young delegates and representatives from the Mekong sub-region.

“We hope these initiatives will help nurture people-to-people connections and build a sustainable, inclusive and people-centred ASEAN Community,” Foreign Minister Trung said.

According to the official, substantive ideas generated during the forum will be reported to ASEAN leaders for consideration. He noted that discussions at the forum reflected a growing sense of ASEAN community spirit, with leaders, scholars and young participants expressing shared concerns about regional security, respect for international law and sustainable development.

Delegates also reaffirmed their commitment to ASEAN’s future, the bloc’s core values and strategic role, he said.

Trung highlighted the convergence of views among ASEAN countries in addressing current challenges. Strengthening the region’s resilience and adaptability, he said, has become a top priority, with speakers emphasising the need to build a long-term strategic environment rather than focusing solely on short-term responses.

He described the forum as an increasingly important platform after three editions, saying that it helps advance joint efforts to build the ASEAN Community and strengthen ties between ASEAN and key international partners.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang said the first ASEAN Cities Leaders Conference drew more than 250 delegates from 25 cities and localities across Southeast Asia.

Participants welcomed Hanoi’s initiative to organise the conference, noting that this is a practical platform for dialogue, networking and experience sharing among ASEAN cities at a time when the region faces new opportunities and challenges.

At the conference, delegates agreed that cities are playing an increasingly important role in driving economic growth, innovation, digital transformation, green development and improvements in people’s quality of life. They also identified common challenges, including climate change, development gaps, shortages of skilled human resources for green and digital transitions, as well as emerging issues related to artificial intelligence and data security.

The conference reached consensus on two key orientations - ensuring that digital technologies and infrastructure are supported by effective governance and serve citizens’ needs, and promoting green infrastructure development, climate resilience and sustainable development with people remaining at the centre of all policies.

Delegates agreed that digital transformation should be driven by effective governance and focused on improving people’s lives, with artificial intelligence, data and private-sector participation playing a key role in fostering innovation. They also stressed the need to prioritise green infrastructure, strengthen climate resilience and advance sustainable urban development, while keeping people at the centre of all development policies and strategies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong reported on the dialogue among Southeast Asian political parties, which brought together representatives from 11 parties across the region. He said participants underscored the importance of strengthening political trust and dialogue while exchanging experiences and perspectives on ASEAN Community-building.

Delegates proposed institutionalising the dialogue as an annual mechanism to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen ASEAN’s resilience in the years ahead, Cuong said./.

​