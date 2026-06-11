Politics

Get-together reaffirms enduring Ho Chi Minh City – Russia friendship

The relationship between Russia and Vietnam rests on a solid foundation of mutual trust, longstanding friendship, and mutually beneficial cooperation, serving the interests of both countries' people.

Delegates attend the June 11 gathering to commemorate Russia Day in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates attend the June 11 gathering to commemorate Russia Day in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on June 11 held a gathering to commemorate Russia Day, observed annually on June 12, reaffirming the longstanding friendship and solidarity between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and Russia.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Doan Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council and President of the city’s Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association, described Russia Day as a symbol of national unity, harmony, and a shared sense of responsibility for Russia’s present and future.

She noted that over the past 76 years, the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, formerly the Soviet Union, have continued to deepen and expand.

In recent years, bilateral relations have developed dynamically at all levels. The two countries have actively implemented cooperation agreements and joint projects in a range of strategic areas, including energy, defence cooperation, and human resources development. Notably, collaboration in energy, tourism, and labour exchanges has recorded significant progress, creating new momentum for bilateral ties.

At the local level, Phuong said, Ho Chi Minh City, as one of Vietnam’s leading centres for international cooperation and external relations, has been actively expanding partnerships with numerous Russian oblasts and localities.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the city's Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association to work closely with relevant agencies and, in particular, the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, to further strengthen people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between residents of the city and Russian localities, as well as between the people of the two countries.

Expressing appreciation for the commemorative event, Yury Ivanovich Nemtsov, Russian Deputy Consul General, said that Vietnam and Russia share profound historical affinities, as both have experienced periods of hardship, foreign domination, devastating wars, and tremendous sacrifices. They also share common values, including patriotism, devotion to their people, and a strong sense of honour and dignity.

Despite fluctuations in the international landscape, he said, the leaders of both countries have remained steadfast in their commitment to advancing bilateral relations based not only on a comprehensive strategic partnership but also on a spirit of traditional friendship. The relationship between Russia and Vietnam, he stressed, rests on a solid foundation of mutual trust, longstanding friendship, and mutually beneficial cooperation, serving the interests of both countries' people.

He took this occasion to thank the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association for its enduring efforts to preserve and promote bilateral relations, foster friendship among younger generations, and maintain the special bonds that have helped bring the two nations closer together over many decades./.

VNA
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