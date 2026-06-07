Society

Ho Chi Minh’s legacy continues to inspire Russia–Vietnam friendship

June 30 this year marks the 103rd anniversary of Ho Chi Minh’s first arrival in Russia, then the Soviet Union. The event laid the groundwork for future cooperation between the two countries, which officially established diplomatic relations in 1950.

Russian scholar Nikita Lyshenko of the Institute of Asian and African Studies under Lomonosov Moscow State University (Photo: VNA)
Russian scholar Nikita Lyshenko of the Institute of Asian and African Studies under Lomonosov Moscow State University (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Although modern Russia and many other countries no longer share the same ideological bonds as in the past, the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh remains highly relevant, according to Russian scholar Nikita Lyshenko of the Institute of Asian and African Studies under Lomonosov Moscow State University.

​Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Moscow, Nikita said Ho Chi Minh fought for independence, freedom and happiness not only for Vietnam but also for oppressed peoples around the world, becoming a symbol of national liberation.

​That was true in the past and remains true today, he said, stressing that the Vietnamese leader’s legacy continues to inspire people across generations.

​Nikita cited Ho Chi Minh’s famous saying, “An ignorant nation is a weak nation,” and linked it to Soviet leader Vladimir I. Lenin’s call to “Study, study more, study forever,” noting that both emphasise the importance of lifelong learning and self-improvement.

He highlighted that June 30 this year marks the 103rd anniversary of Ho Chi Minh’s first arrival in Russia, then the Soviet Union. The event laid the groundwork for future cooperation between the two countries, which officially established diplomatic relations in 1950.

According to Nikita, many prominent Russian scholars, including veteran historian and leading Vietnam expert Evgeny Kobelev, regard Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in the Soviet Union as a significant milestone in the development of bilateral ties.

Regarding current relations, he said Vietnam and Russia continue to maintain positive momentum and should further strengthen cooperation. To preserve the legacy of friendship between the two nations, he suggested expanding high-level exchanges and enhancing dialogue between younger generations.

Effective dialogue, he noted, helps overcome differences and serves as a foundation for people-to-people diplomacy and lasting friendship. He expressed confidence that the traditional relationship between Vietnam and Russia will continue to deepen in the years ahead.

vnanet-russia2.jpg
Tran Cong Tam Anh, a Vietnamese student pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Administration at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia and Vice President of the Vietnamese Student Association in Russia, speaks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Moscow (Photo: VNA)

vMeanwhile, Tran Cong Tam Anh, a Vietnamese student pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Administration at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia and Vice President of the Vietnamese Student Association in Russia, said studying in a country closely associated with President Ho Chi Minh is both a source of pride and a responsibility for Vietnamese students.

She said Vietnamese students in Russia increasingly recognise their role as young “people’s ambassadors” who can help strengthen traditional ties between the two countries through knowledge, cultural exchange and practical actions.

According to Tam Anh, academic excellence remains the foremost priority. Vietnamese students should strive to acquire Russia’s advanced scientific and technological knowledge and apply it to Vietnam’s development, thereby contributing to bilateral cooperation.

She also encouraged students to actively promote Vietnamese culture through activities such as cultural festivals, Ao Dai (traditional Vietnamese dress) shows and traditional cuisine programmes at Russian universities, helping introduce a peaceful, dynamic and culturally rich Vietnam to Russian and international audiences.

In addition, she called on Vietnamese students to participate more actively in youth forums, scientific exchanges and volunteer projects. By overcoming language barriers and building stronger connections with Russian peers, they can expand people-to-people exchanges and contribute to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, she said./.

VNA
#legacy of President Ho Chi Minh #independence #people-to-people diplomacy #promote Vietnamese culture Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Russian tourists enjoy their time on a beach in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia seek solutions for surging tourism demand

Over 600,000 Russian tourists came to Vietnam in 2025, nearly reaching the record level seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the momentum has continued to accelerate in 2026 with more than 500,000 Russian arrivals in the Southeast Asian country in the first four months.

Representatives of the Primorye Region Association of Friendship with Vietnam lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Flower tribute ceremony honours President Ho Chi Minh in Russia

Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien stressed President Ho Chi Minh’s reputation and career transcended Vietnam’s borders to inspire liberation movements worldwide, and that his ideas on the right to self-determination, peace, and friendship among nations remain deeply relevant today.

See more

Delegates vote to approve the congress's agenda Photo: VNA)

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union convenes in Hanoi

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 term aims to build a strong VNFU, promote farmers’ role as the main actors and the centre of agricultural development, the rural economy, and new-style rural area development, and inspire aspirations for a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy country in the new era.

Vietnam's fireworks team performs during the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Heritage takes centre stage at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026

Vietnam's Z121 Vina Pyrotech impressed spectators at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 with a display deeply rooted in national identity. Using modern pyrotechnic technology, the team recreated the image of the palm tree, a symbol of the ancestral land of Phu Tho, before closing with a spectacular synchronised fireworks finale set to the iconic song Noi vong tay lon (Joining Hands Together), drawing enthusiastic applause from audiences.

Nguyen Mai Khanh Chi, a student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy drives Vietnamese students in Hong Kong to deepen ties

Nguyen Nhan Tri, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong and a student at Hong Kong Metropolitan University, committed to continuous learning and self-improvement to carry forward the spirit of previous generations, adding that each stage of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey shaped his political thought, moral values and lifestyle, which remain principles that guide many Vietnamese today.

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra and officials offer incense at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Excavation for war remains begins in Quang Ngai

Y Ngoc, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, said the mission aims to conduct definitive excavation and verification to bring home the remains of martyrs from Regiment 24A, the B3 Front, Special Forces Battalion 406, and Infantry Battalion 304, who fell during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hasten 500-day campaign to identify martyrs' remains

The campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts is a major policy of the two Parties and States, embodying a shared tradition of gratitude and remembrance and profound respect for those who laid down their lives for national liberation, defence, and noble international duties.

A building on the campus of Hanoi Medical University (Photo courtesy of the university)

Four Vietnamese universities rise in global rankings

According to the 2026 CWUR World University Rankings released on June 1, Duy Tan University remained the highest-ranked Vietnamese institution, climbing 33 places to 936th globally and placing in the top 4.4% of universities worldwide.

Specialised personnel collect samples from the remains of unidentified fallen soldiers at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Lam Dong province for DNA identification and verification. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific advances applied to identify unnamed fallen soldiers

The activity, carried out at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery, marks an important step in applying scientific and technological advances to help identify fallen soldiers while responding to the long-standing aspirations of their families and relatives.