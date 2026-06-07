Society

Vietnamese students in Beijing nurture aspirations to contribute to Vietnam–China friendship

The number of Vietnamese students in China has risen to about 25,000, more than double the 11,299 recorded in 2018, reflecting both the appeal of Chinese education and Vietnam’s demand for highly skilled human resources.

An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Beijing on June 6 held a programme honouring graduates of 2026, reaffirming the role of young people in promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening Vietnam–China friendship.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Students’ Association President Do Van Thanh said through years of academic endeavour, research and adaptation to linguistic and cultural differences, Vietnamese students have grown in confidence, knowledge and determination to contribute to their families, communities and country.

He noted that their degrees symbolise not only academic success but also resilience and perseverance in an international environment.

Hoang Mai Dien, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in China, highlighted the strong growth of educational cooperation between the two countries, particularly following the 2022 bilateral education agreement.

He noted that the number of Vietnamese students in China has risen to about 25,000, more than double the 11,299 recorded in 2018, reflecting both the appeal of Chinese education and Vietnam’s demand for highly skilled human resources.

Dien added that Vietnamese students have actively participated in academic and community activities, serving as young ambassadors and helping strengthen ties between the two countries' people.

Many graduates shared valuable experience gained from China’s dynamic academic and research environment and expressed their determination to return home to contribute to education, innovation and national development.

The programme highlighted the aspirations of Vietnamese youth to acquire advanced knowledge, enhance international integration and serve their homeland, while continuing to act as bridges of friendship contributing to the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Vietnam and China in the new stage./.

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