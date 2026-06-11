Politics

Top leader highlights strategic role of foreign affairs in new development era

With the determination of the entire political system, Resolution No. 06 will soon be translated into practical outcomes, enabling foreign affairs to fully perform its pioneering and strategic role in advancing Vietnam’s aspiration to become a developed, independent, self-reliant and self-strengthening nation in the new era, said top leader To lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the national conference held on June 11 to disseminate and implement Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the national conference held on June 11 to disseminate and implement Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 11 underscored the strategic importance of foreign affairs as a pioneering force in safeguarding national interests and creating favourable international conditions for Vietnam’s development in the new era.

Addressing a national conference in Hanoi to disseminate and implement Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, dated May 19, 2026, on carrying out the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, the top leader described it as one of the Politburo’s strategic resolutions.

He reaffirmed that throughout the history, the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh have consistently viewed Vietnam’s revolution in close connection with regional and global developments, thereby attaching great importance to foreign affairs.

As the country enters a new era of development, its foreign policy reflects significant innovations in thinking. Foreign affairs are identified as a crucial and regular task, serving a pioneering role in safeguarding the nation from an early stage and from afar, and helping shape a favourable international environment for national development.

According to the Party and State leader, Vietnam’s diplomacy must develop in a manner commensurate with the nation’s stature, cultural identity and growing international standing, contributing to confirming the image of an independent, self-reliant, peaceful, cooperative and responsible Vietnam. Strategic autonomy and national resilience, he noted, remain the foundation of foreign affairs, with the ultimate goal of protecting national interests and placing people at the centre of policymaking.

Foreign affairs are the responsibility of the entire Party and the entire people, drawing on the combined strength of the whole political system and the nation, he reiterated.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the national conference disseminating and implementing Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam outlined five major orientations for foreign affairs in the coming period. First, foreign affairs must continue to play a leading role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and fostering favourable international conditions for national development.

Second, the work should become a key driver for opening new development space and mobilising external resources to support rapid and sustainable growth. Third, Vietnam should proactively and responsibly contribute to addressing common global challenges and enhance its role in multilateral mechanisms.

Fourth, the country should further elevate its national standing in line with its historical stature, cultural values and international position, while contributing positively to human civilisation.

Fifth, efforts should focus on building a comprehensive, modern and professional diplomatic service capable of meeting the strategic requirements of the new era, contributing to the successful realisation of the nation's development objectives by the mid-21st century.

The top leader called on ministries, sectors and localities nationwide to thoroughly grasp the spirit of the resolution and swiftly translate it into concrete action programmes and implementation plans. He emphasised the guiding principle of understanding deeply, acting correctly and thoroughly and delivering effective results.

He also urged stronger innovation in inter-agency and inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms between central and local authorities, alongside efforts to streamline and strengthen implementation structures.

Expressing confidence in the determination of the entire political system, he said Resolution No. 06 will soon be translated into practical outcomes, enabling foreign affairs to fully perform its pioneering and strategic role in advancing Vietnam’s aspiration to become a developed, independent, self-reliant and self-strengthening nation in the new era./.

VNA
#NQ 59-BT #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #foreign affairs #Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW
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