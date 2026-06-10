Politics

Vietnam eyes mutually beneficial economic partnership with US: Foreign Minister

During his reception for the US Deputy Secretary of State, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said Landau’s visit reflects the importance the US attaches to its relationship with Vietnam and will help maintain the positive momentum in bilateral ties.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (right) receives US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (right) receives US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is taking active steps to promote balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial economic and trade ties with the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung told US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau during a meeting in Hanoi on June 10.

During his reception for the US Deputy Secretary of State, Minister Trung said Landau’s visit reflects the importance the US attaches to its relationship with Vietnam and will help maintain the positive momentum in bilateral ties.

The FM highly valued recent high-level exchanges and meetings, describing them as an important foundation for strengthening political trust and substantive cooperation, and shaping the relations between the two countries in the time to come.

He noted that Vietnam-US relations have developed steadily over the years, overcoming historical challenges to achieve significant progress. The two countries have gradually built a stable and increasingly substantive partnership based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and political regime, as well as shared interests.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (right) and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at a meeting Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam is in the interests of not only the US but also the region and international community.

FM Trung called for increased exchanges at all levels, affirming that Vietnam welcomes delegations from the US administration, Congress, localities and business community to foster dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and create new momentum for bilateral cooperation. He proposed closer coordination in developing specific cooperation programmes and plans to effectively implement major directions agreed upon by the two countries’ leaders.

Economic and trade cooperation, he said, remains a key pillar of bilateral relations. While acknowledging US concerns in addressing trade-related issues, expressing Vietnam’s desire to work with the US to expand trade, facilitate market access and deepen cooperation in promising sectors through institutional improvements and more effective law enforcement.

The minister also highlighted the importance of cooperation in science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, saying that these serve as solid foundations that help generate broad public support in both countries for stronger bilateral.

For his part, Landau expressed his pleasure at visiting Vietnam and highly valued the Southeast Asian country’s socio-economic achievements in recent times. He reaffirmed that the US treasures its relationship with Vietnam and wishes to further expand cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

He noted that the two countries share many common interests, particularly in economic, trade and security cooperation. He underscored the importance of diplomacy and candid and constructive dialogue in helping the two sides better understand each other’s priorities and concerns, thereby addressing issues that may arise.

The US hopes the two sides will effectively manage trade-related matters while also discussing a long-term vision and prospects for long-term cooperation, he said.

Regarding regional and international issues, the two sides noted that the global and regional landscapes are undergoing rapid and complex changes, requiring countries to increase dialogue and cooperation.

Landau recalled General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s visit to the US in February to attend the opening session of the Gaza Board of Peace, saying that President Donald Trump appreciated the top Vietnamese leader’s participation and Vietnam’s contributions to peace efforts.

Landau spoke highly of Vietnam’s role, experience and approach to regional issues, affirming that the US wishes to listen to Vietnam’s perspectives and strengthen coordination with Vietnam and other regional partners on issues of common concern.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, while resolving disputes through peaceful measures in accordance with international law.

They agreed that a stable and substantive Vietnam-US relationship not only serves the interests of the two countries but also contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

The two officials pledged to maintain close coordination between their foreign ministries to speed up the implementation of agreements reached by senior leaders and expand cooperation in areas aligned with the interests and priorities of each side./.

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