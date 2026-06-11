☀️ Morning digest on June 11

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are among the key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said, stressing that investment in the environment and climate is an investment in sustainable development, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.



Chairing a working session on June 10 with the Government Party Committee and relevant agencies reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW, issued by the 11th Party Central Committee, on proactively responding to climate change, strengthening natural resource management and environmental protection, the top leader emphasised that environmental protection and climate adaptation must be integrated into the broader goals of rapid and sustainable development, maintaining high economic growth over the long term, and building a modern economy driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Read full story



– Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão at their meeting in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

The top Vietnamese leader made the statement during a Hanoi reception for Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is in Vietnam for an official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF). Read full story



– Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on June 10 chaired a conference to approve a draft report on the results of inspection of the Central Military Commission's Standing Board.



Tu, who is also head of Inspection and Supervision Delegation No. 12 of the Politburo and Secretariat, praised the Central Military Commission for its efforts and achievements in implementing major Party policies and resolutions, noting that it had completed a substantial workload while meeting assigned requirements, especially in streamlining and strengthening the military organisational structure. Read full story



– Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on June 10 received US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, reaffirming Vietnam’s desire to further deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with the US.



During the meeting, Tuc welcomed Landau’s visit to Vietnam and his participation in the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026, saying the trip contributes to enhancing mutual understanding, strengthening trust and deepening substantive cooperation between the two countries. Read full story



– Vietnam regards Japan as one of its most important partners and a sincere, trusted friend accompanying the country into a new era of development, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau affirmed during his meeting with Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori Eisuke on June 10.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau holds a meeting with Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori Eisuke on June 10, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

The meeting took place during the Deputy PM’s visit to Japan and attendance at the 31st Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo. Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang on June 10 called on ASEAN to accelerate implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 while bolstering the bloc's adaptability, resilience and strategic autonomy amid increasing regional and global uncertainties.



General Giang, who also serves as Minister of National Defence, made the remarks while receiving ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, who paid a courtesy call during his visit to Hanoi to attend the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026. Read full story



– Vietnam and the UK have pledged to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both sides aiming to raise two-way trade to 10 billion USD this year while expanding cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.



The commitment was made during a meeting between Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Seema Malhotra in Hanoi on June 10 as part of the British official’s visit to Vietnam. Read full story



– The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) themed “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” concluded in Hanoi on June 10 after two days of discussions.



AFF 2026 drew a record turnout of more than 1,200 domestic and international participants, bringing together senior leaders, policymakers, experts, scholars, representatives of international organisations, businesses and youth delegates. Read full story./.