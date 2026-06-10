Politics

Vietnam, US seek more substantive comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam considers the US one of its most important partners, welcomes and creates favourable conditions for US businesses to invest and operate in the country.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (right) receives US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (right) receives US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on June 10 received US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, reaffirming Vietnam’s desire to further deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with the US.

During the meeting, Tuc welcomed Landau’s visit to Vietnam and his participation in the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026, saying the trip contributes to enhancing mutual understanding, strengthening trust and deepening substantive cooperation between the two countries.

The Vietnamese official reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, noting that Vietnam is accelerating growth model reform, digital transformation and green transition, science and technology development, innovation, human resources training and economic resilience.

Against that backdrop, Vietnam wishes to strengthen cooperation with international partners, including the US, on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for each other’s political systems, development conditions, and legitimate interests, he said. Vietnam considers the US one of its most important partners and hopes to make bilateral relations increasingly substantive and effective, he stressed.

Regarding future cooperation orientation, Tuc proposed that the two sides continue promoting all-level exchanges and meetings to consolidate political trust. Economic and trade ties, he said, remain the key driver of bilateral relations.

The Deputy PM reaffirmed that Vietnam welcomes and creates favourable conditions for US businesses to invest and operate in the country, while calling on the two sides to work closely towards the early conclusion of negotiations on a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement that harmonises the interests of both countries.
For issues of US concern, Tuc stated that Vietnamese law strictly prohibits all forms of forced labour and that Vietnam remains committed to combating and handling intellectual property violations.

He also applauded the positive development of defence and security cooperation, suggesting the effective implementation of signed agreements while gradually expanding collaboration into other areas of mutual interest.

In addition, he called for stronger cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and urged the US to soon remove Vietnam from its D1 and D3 export control lists and recognise Vietnam’s market economy.

On regional and international issues, Tuc welcomed continued US engagement and responsible contributions to peace, security and development in the region and the world.

For his part, Landau expressed his pleasure at visiting Vietnam and attending AFF 2026, congratulating the country on its socio-economic achievements and growing regional role.

He affirmed that the US attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam, and supports a strong, independent, resilient and prosperous Vietnam that makes practical contributions to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. The US official said Washington wishes to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, energy, defence-security, science-technology, innovation, critical minerals and aviation.

He agreed that the two sides should maintain close coordination to effectively implement high-level agreements, expand practical cooperation and manage differences in an open and constructive manner.

Landau also reaffirmed the US commitment to working closely with Vietnam on regional and international issues.

The US Government, Department of State and President Donald Trump highly appreciated Vietnam’s participation and Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s visit to the US for the opening session of the Gaza Peace Council in February 2026, he stated, describing it as evidence of Vietnam’s growing role in promoting and maintaining regional and global peace.

The two sides expressed confidence that building on the strong foundation established over the years, Vietnam and the US are well positioned to further deepen their relationship and actively contribute to a peaceful and prosperous Asia-Pacific region./.

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