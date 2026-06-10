Politics

📝OP-ED: Strength of policies shaped by listening to public voices

Recent developments have demonstrated that policies shaped through listening to public opinion have become a powerful source of social consensus and public trust, enabling the Party, the State and the people to work together toward more ambitious goals and a longer-term vision for national development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with outstanding village heads and elders, artisans and community leaders from across the country to listen to their opinions and aspirations on Apirl 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with outstanding village heads and elders, artisans and community leaders from across the country to listen to their opinions and aspirations on Apirl 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – At a time when the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace and Vietnam stands at a pivotal moment in its development journey, with strategic socio-economic decisions made against the backdrop of intense global competition, any delays can mean missing opportunities for an entire development cycle. Yet, amid the urgency of reform and growth, the legitimate aspirations, concerns and expectations of the people have not been overlooked.

Recent developments have demonstrated that policies shaped through listening to public opinion have become a powerful source of social consensus and public trust, enabling the Party, the State and the people to work together toward more ambitious goals and a longer-term vision for national development.

That public consensus and trust also serve as compelling evidence refuting unfounded allegations and distortions that seek to deny the Party’s and the State’s commitment to listening to the people in recent years.

Vietnam’s revolutionary history has proved that the harmony between the Party’s vision and the people’s aspirations constitutes a vital source of national strength leading the country from one success to another. This unity transforms challenges into opportunities, difficulties into motivation and aspirations into tangible achievements. Listening to the people, embracing constructive feedback and adjusting policies in line with practical realities are therefore not only central to the principle of putting the people at the heart of governance, but also essential characteristics of a truly transparent, open and progressive rule-of-law state.

In the current period of profound transformation, this approach has become even more important than ever. Addressing the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front for the 2026–2031 term, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reaffirmed that the genuine voice of the people must guide policymaking, underscoring the principle that meaningful reform cannot succeed without understanding and responding to citizens’ concerns.

Recent policy adjustments provide concrete examples of this approach. One notable case is the Government’s decision to raise the annual revenue threshold exempt from taxation for business households and individuals to 1 billion VND (38,000 USD), doubling the level proposed in the initial draft and effective from January 1, 2026. The adjustment followed consultations with business households, economists and professional associations, reflecting both practical realities and public feedback. The measure not only provides direct support for millions of small businesses but also shows the Government’s commitment to fostering private-sector development as a key driver of economic growth.

Another example is Hanoi’s proposed Red River Landscape Boulevard project. Recognising public concerns surrounding this large-scale infrastructure initiative, city authorities have prioritised transparency, public consultation and expert engagement. Through public information sessions, thematic conferences and community-level dialogues, numerous recommendations have been incorporated into the project’s planning process. Adjustments to the project’s scope and investment scale, together with repeated commitments to protecting residents’ rights and legitimate interests in resettlement and urban redevelopment, have demonstrated an effort to place people at the centre, with social consensus considered as the foundation and practical effectiveness as the yardstick for all development decisions.

Similarly, the nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel has generated diverse opinions among the public. Rather than dismissing concerns, relevant authorities have actively provided information, clarified technical issues and refined implementation plans. Such efforts reflect a modern governance approach that values dialogue and seeks to build social consensus through transparency and evidence-based policymaking.

The concerns expressed by citizens – whether related to relocation, changes to familiar neighbourhoods, shifts in livelihoods, digital transformation, tax policies or emissions reduction commitments – are legitimate and deserve attention. Importantly, public sentiment is being acknowledged, and authorities have shown a willingness to address concerns through practical measures. Examples include digital platforms enabling citizens to provide feedback on fuel quality and environmental issues, as well as community surveys designed to gather residents’ views on urban planning and local development.

Listening to public opinion and incorporating feedback should not be interpreted as inconsistency or hesitation in governance. On the contrary, it is a hallmark of effective and responsive administration. Policies refined through public consultation are not concessions to pressure but improvements designed to better meet development needs and the legitimate aspirations of the people.

Vietnam’s history has consistently demonstrated that when the Party remains closely connected to the people, listens to their voices and draws strength from their support, even the most formidable challenges can be overcome. The social consensus needed to achieve the country’s long-term aspirations for prosperity and sustainable development is built on trust – trust that is nurtured through respect for the people, openness to their views and a continuous commitment to improving policies in the public interest.

This principle is not only rooted in President Ho Chi Minh’s thought but has remained a consistent guiding philosophy of the Party and State during the leadership, governance, and development of the country./.

VNA
#people's aspirations #public consensus #Red River Landscape Boulevard #E10 #public opinion
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Workers manufacture products at Keystone Electrical Vietnam Co., Ltd. in the Lien Ha Thai industrial park. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam turning ideas into value, aspirations into reality

Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation is being vigorously implemented nationwide. Within this framework, innovation is increasingly recognised as a key engine for rapid and sustainable growth.

Youth voice aspirations as nation enters a new era

Youth voice aspirations as nation enters a new era

The 14th National Party Congress is a political event of special significance, setting strategic directions for national development in a new period and marking a milestone that opens a new era for the nation. In this process, the younger generation, the future owners of the country and pioneers of the era of national rise, carry both contributions and expectations. What aspirations do they hold as the nation enters this new stage?

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s “Viec tu te” (Good Deeds) programme at the meeting in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

A good deed today is itself a vivid expression of patriotic emulation, the leader said, noting that patriotism is demonstrated not only during historic moments but also through responsible actions, humane gestures and contributions to society.

The third session of the NA Standing Committee on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee convenes third session

The NA Standing Committee will review and adopt one ordinance and one resolution to further fine-tune the legal framework governing the People's Courts under the newly restructured organisational system.

Professor Carl Thayer of the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum: Vietnam at forefront of advancing ASEAN-centred regional architecture

Thayer observed that Vietnam is increasingly emerging as a regional hub not only for manufacturing but also for diplomacy, supported by an expanding network of international partnerships. In his view, AFF 2026 represents an open and forward-looking agenda in which Vietnam acts as a trailblazer, proposing and advancing new ideas for regional cooperation.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone speaks at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone concludes official visit to Vietnam, attendance at AFF 2026

The leaders of the two countries exchanged views and agreed on extremely important contents for bilateral cooperation in the coming period, including concretising the content of the strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in all fields; and continuing efforts to cooperate closely to increase bilateral trade to 10 billion USD in the next five years.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam speaks at the meeting with heads of delegations, international experts, scholars and representatives of international organisations attending the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi on June 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s remarks at reception for participants in ASEAN Future Forum 2026

The measure of success in the coming period should not simply be how many additional documents, mechanisms or action plans ASEAN produces; more importantly, it should be measured by the extent to which ASEAN’s commitments are implemented in practice, what changes they bring about for the region, and what benefits they deliver to people, businesses and each member economy, said the top Vietnamese leader.

Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang (R) welcomes Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM Phan Van Giang receives UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs

Against the backdrop of increasingly complicated global political and security developments, the Deputy PM reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development. He reiterated the country’s strong support for multilateralism, international law and the central and irreplaceable role of the UN in promoting a peaceful, stable and prosperous world.