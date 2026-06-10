Politics

Deputy PM promotes closer Vietnam–Japan cooperation during Tokyo visit

During a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in Tokyo on June 10, Deputy PM Le Tien Chau welcomed the continued substantive development of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all areas, underpinned by a high level of political trust.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau called on Vietnam and Japan to strengthen political trust and enhance bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Vietnam–Japan Cooperation Committee, while working towards the successful organisation of the second Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum in Hue City in 2026.

During a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in Tokyo on June 10, Deputy PM Chau welcomed the continued substantive development of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all areas, underpinned by a high level of political trust.

He described Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s official visit to Vietnam in early May as a significant milestone that would help deepen bilateral ties.

The Deputy PM expressed appreciation for Japan’s close partnership, effective cooperation and valuable contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development goals. He also voiced support for Japan’s increasingly active role in regional and international affairs through initiatives in areas such as digital transformation and energy security.

He noted that, in attending the 31st Future of Asia Conference, one of the key objectives of his visit was to advance the implementation of commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, particularly the outcomes of PM Takaichi’s recent visit to Vietnam. He also proposed that Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinate with Vietnam to simplify entry procedures for Vietnamese citizens, helping to achieve the goal of doubling two-way tourist arrivals between the two countries.

For his part, Motegi reaffirmed that Japan attaches great importance to Vietnam’s role in advancing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision. He highly valued the contributions of Vietnamese nationals living, studying, and working across Japan, including in Tochigi Prefecture, his home province.

The minister expressed a desire to promote local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and agreed on the need for close coordination to ensure the implementation of agreements through increased high-level exchanges, stronger people-to-people ties, and expanded economic cooperation projects, including the Vietnam–Japan University and collaboration in consular affairs.

Commending the close coordination between the two countries at regional and international forums, Motegi expressed his hope that Vietnam and Japan will continue to work together on issues of mutual regional and global concern. He also said he will arrange a visit to Vietnam at the earliest opportunity./.

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