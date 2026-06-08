Networking event supports career growth for Vietnamese youth in Japan

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) on June 7 hosted “VPJ Networking 5 – Rookie to Ready: Smart Connections, Stronger Journeys” in Tokyo, drawing a large number of Vietnamese students and professionals from across Japan.

The event was particularly geared towards recent graduates seeking practical guidance as they embark on their careers in Japan.

As one of the VPJ’s signature community programmes, the gathering created opportunities for young Vietnamese to engage with experienced professionals who have established successful careers in Japan. Participants gained first-hand insights into career planning, workplace culture and life in the country, while interacting directly with speakers through open discussions.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, VPJ President and head of the organising committee Ngo Ha Anh said the programme aimed to equip young Vietnamese with practical experience, broaden their horizons and encourage them to explore new career opportunities and professional environments.

At the event, Anh shared personal finance and wealth management strategies tailored to Vietnamese students and professionals in Japan. He stressed the importance of understanding investment principles, local tax regulations and basic financial literacy as key foundations for long-term stability.

​He expressed confidence that greater financial awareness would help young people manage their resources more effectively and make better-informed decisions about their future.

Nguyen Tai Duy of Rikkei offered insights into career development from a technical professional’s perspective, highlighting differences between Japanese and multinational workplaces. He also discussed career transitions and the role of foreign-language proficiency in expanding professional opportunities.

​One of his key recommendations was for job seekers to focus on presenting measurable achievements rather than simply listing responsibilities. By demonstrating concrete outcomes, such as productivity gains, business growth or project scale, candidates can better showcase their capabilities to employers, he said.

Meanwhile, Be Minh Nhat explored issues related to mental health and sustainable personal development for young professionals entering the workforce in Japan.

​Le Minh Tuan of FPT Japan shared his experiences of building a career in an international environment, offering perspectives on turning diverse experiences into opportunities while maintaining a healthy balance between work, personal life and mental well-being.

The programme also featured a roundtable networking session, allowing participants to engage directly with speakers, exchange ideas and connect with others who share similar professional interests and aspirations.

According to organisers, the event served not only as a platform for knowledge-sharing but also as a meaningful networking opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Japan. Many attendees gained greater clarity about their career goals, a deeper understanding of Japan’s working environment and increased confidence in pursuing their professional ambitions.

Ito Kenji from the Asia Pacific University (APU), home to a large Vietnamese student community, praised Vietnamese students for their strong performance, noting that many APU graduates have remained in Japan as highly skilled professionals. He expressed hope that they would continue to preserve their Vietnamese identity while helping strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan./.