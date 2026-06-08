Society

Vietnamese Family Day event in US fosters community spirit

Held annually by Vietnam's representative offices in the US, Vietnamese Village Family Day aims to honour family values, strengthen community ties and preserve the nation's cultural heritage among Vietnamese living abroad.

Children participate in the event (Photo: VNA)
Children participate in the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 150 staff members and families from Vietnam's representative offices in the US gathered in Maryland on June 6 for the 2026 Vietnamese Village Family Day, held ahead of Vietnam Family Day on June 28.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted the family's role in preserving Vietnam's cultural traditions and strengthening solidarity among overseas Vietnamese. He expressed hope that the Vietnamese community in Washington D.C. would continue to stay closer and support one another.

The embassy also presented gifts to children of staff members on the occasion of International Children's Day, encouraging them to excel in their study while preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity.

A series of team-building activities, including relay sack races, tug-of-war and mini football, created a lively atmosphere and strengthened bonds among participating families.

The celebration also featured group photo sessions, cultural exchanges and a food festival with Vietnamese dishes prepared by staff members and their families, set against the scenic countryside of Maryland.

Held annually by Vietnam's representative offices in the US, Vietnamese Village Family Day aims to honour family values, strengthen community ties and preserve the nation's cultural heritage among Vietnamese living abroad./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Vietnamese Family Day #Vietnam #US #community United States
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