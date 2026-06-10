Politics

Timor-Leste PM wraps up Vietnam visit

Vietnam and Timor-Leste possess substantial potential and complementary strengths to broaden cooperation for the benefit of their people and to contribute to a stable, resilient and sustainable region.

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam during a farewell meeting on June 10 ahead of the Timorese leader’s departure for home. (Photo: VNA)
Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam during a farewell meeting on June 10 ahead of the Timorese leader’s departure for home. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão departed Hanoi on June 10, concluding his official visit to Vietnam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2026) from June 7-10 at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung.

During the trip, PM Gusmão and the high-level Timor-Leste delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam received the Timor-Leste PM, while PM Hung chaired an official welcome ceremony and held talks with him. National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also met with the Timorese leader.

At the meetings, the Vietnamese leaders said the visit reflected the high degree of political trust, friendship and mutual support between the two countries. They congratulated Timor-Leste on its recent achievements, particularly its formal accession to ASEAN, describing the milestone as a significant step towards strengthening the bloc's unity, centrality and vitality.

They expressed confidence that with its strong commitment to integration, Timor-Leste will soon participate fully and effectively in ASEAN’s cooperation mechanisms, thereby joining other member states in making positive contributions to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.

For his part, PM Gusmão congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic accomplishments and the successful organisation of AFF 2026, describing the forum as a valuable platform for shaping regional vision and advancing cooperation.

Thanking Vietnam for its consistent support throughout Timor-Leste's journey towards ASEAN membership, he said Vietnam has been not only a trusted friend but also a close development partner.

Both sides agreed that Vietnam and Timor-Leste possess substantial potential and complementary strengths to broaden cooperation for the benefit of their people and to contribute to a stable, resilient and sustainable region. They pledged to deepen political trust and step up high-level exchanges and contacts through Party, State, Government and parliamentary channels, alongside stronger people-to-people ties.

The two countries' leaders also agreed to effectively implement high-level agreements and sign documents, including the Framework Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation; to convene the first meeting of the Vietnam–Timor-Leste Joint Commission, co-chaired by the two Foreign Ministers, at an early date; and to work towards elevating bilateral relations to a new level on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

Several cooperation documents were exchanged on the occasion. They include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on higher education cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Culture; an MoU on education cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Education; an agreement on visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports between the Governments of Vietnam and Timor-Leste; and an MoU on cooperation between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the TATOLI News Agency.

Addressing the opening session of AFF 2026 for the first time as the leader of an ASEAN member state, PM Gusmão said that in a world increasingly marked by conflicts, geopolitical tensions, challenges to international law and the boom of artificial intelligence (AI), ASEAN continues to serve as a model of dialogue, cooperation and the ability to bridge differences.

He said the bloc's diversity in history, culture, and political systems has become a source of strength, helping ASEAN preserve peace and stability over the years.

The Timor-Leste PM urged ASEAN to uphold its unity, stand firmly in defending international law and become a stronger voice for peace in an increasingly polarised world, while continuing to adhere to the principles of respect for sovereignty, consensus and the peaceful settlement of disputes./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Timor-Leste #ASEAN Future Forum #AFF 2026
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.

See more

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official commends Central Military Commission’s reform, innovation efforts

Military units at all levels have carried out organisational reforms in a coordinated manner, particularly in enhancing the capacity of military command units at the commune, ward and special administrative zone levels. Difficulties arising during the implementation of the two-tier local administration model were promptly addressed, helping ensure the fulfilment of defence and military tasks.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau holds a meeting with Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori Eisuke on June 10, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam regards Japan as one of its most important partners: Deputy PM

Japan remains Vietnam's largest provider of official development assistance (ODA) and its top partner in labour cooperation, while ranking third in investment and fourth in trade and tourism. Cooperation between localities and people-to-people exchanges has also continued to flourish, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau noted.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang receives ASEAN Secretary-General. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam calls for accelarated implementation of ASEAN Vision 2045

ASEAN must continuously enhance its adaptability, resilience and strategic autonomy as it faces mounting challenges. In the immediate term, it should realise commitments under the Declaration on Responding to the Middle East crisis adopted at the 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) receives Suos Yara, Chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Information of the Cambodian National Assembly in Hanoi on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia seek deeper parliamentary cooperation

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Doan Anh said its participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 has contributed to the event’s success and reflected the friendship, solidarity and political trust shared by the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with outstanding village heads and elders, artisans and community leaders from across the country to listen to their opinions and aspirations on Apirl 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Strength of policies shaped by listening to public voices

Recent developments have demonstrated that policies shaped through listening to public opinion have become a powerful source of social consensus and public trust, enabling the Party, the State and the people to work together toward more ambitious goals and a longer-term vision for national development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s “Viec tu te” (Good Deeds) programme at the meeting in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

A good deed today is itself a vivid expression of patriotic emulation, the leader said, noting that patriotism is demonstrated not only during historic moments but also through responsible actions, humane gestures and contributions to society.

The third session of the NA Standing Committee on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee convenes third session

The NA Standing Committee will review and adopt one ordinance and one resolution to further fine-tune the legal framework governing the People's Courts under the newly restructured organisational system.

Professor Carl Thayer of the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum: Vietnam at forefront of advancing ASEAN-centred regional architecture

Thayer observed that Vietnam is increasingly emerging as a regional hub not only for manufacturing but also for diplomacy, supported by an expanding network of international partnerships. In his view, AFF 2026 represents an open and forward-looking agenda in which Vietnam acts as a trailblazer, proposing and advancing new ideas for regional cooperation.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone speaks at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone concludes official visit to Vietnam, attendance at AFF 2026

The leaders of the two countries exchanged views and agreed on extremely important contents for bilateral cooperation in the coming period, including concretising the content of the strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in all fields; and continuing efforts to cooperate closely to increase bilateral trade to 10 billion USD in the next five years.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam speaks at the meeting with heads of delegations, international experts, scholars and representatives of international organisations attending the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi on June 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s remarks at reception for participants in ASEAN Future Forum 2026

The measure of success in the coming period should not simply be how many additional documents, mechanisms or action plans ASEAN produces; more importantly, it should be measured by the extent to which ASEAN’s commitments are implemented in practice, what changes they bring about for the region, and what benefits they deliver to people, businesses and each member economy, said the top Vietnamese leader.