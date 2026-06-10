Politics

ASEAN Future Forum discusses partnerships, energy security, new development models

In the morning, a thematic session on ASEAN–US cooperation was held with the participation of US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. This marked the first time a senior official from the current US administration had addressed the forum directly, reaffirming Washington’s strong commitment to the region.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long addresses the session. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long addresses the session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 continued on June 10 with three discussion sessions focusing on ASEAN–US cooperation, solutions to ensure energy security and accelerate the green transition in the region, and the identification of new development models amid global transformation.

In the morning, a thematic session on ASEAN–US cooperation was held with the participation of US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. This marked the first time a senior official from the current US administration had addressed the forum directly, reaffirming Washington’s strong commitment to the region.

Speaking at the session, Landau described the journey from former adversaries to a comprehensive strategic partnership between the US and Vietnam as truly remarkable and a clear testament to the power of dialogue and reconciliation. He reaffirmed that a central principle of Washington’s policy is support for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam.

In particular, the US highly values and strongly supports Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role in the region and the world. Vietnam’s participation as a founding member of the Peace Council and its willingness to contribute to safety and order in the Gaza Strip demonstrate its constructive and responsible leadership, as well as its strong commitment to international peace and security.

Regarding engagement with ASEAN, Landau stressed that both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attach special importance to Southeast Asia, viewing the region as a key driver of global economic growth for the next generation. Economic ties are already deeply integrated, with more than 6,000 US companies operating across ASEAN.

To enhance long-term energy security and resilience, the US aims to become a key ASEAN partner in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear energy, while supporting efforts to expand a region-wide power grid. In the digital era, Washington also hopes to become the bloc’s preferred partner in artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure development and critical minerals supply chains, based on principles of openness and transparency.

The senior US diplomat affirmed support for maintaining peace, stability and freedom of navigation in the East Sea. The US stands alongside ASEAN in efforts to negotiate a Code of Conduct in the area consistent with international law and capable of safeguarding the legitimate interests of all countries concerned.

Also in the morning, a plenary session on enhancing energy security in a new context brought together leading policymakers and experts from Vietnam and abroad. Discussions focused on current challenges and practical solutions to ensure energy supply while accelerating the transition towards sustainable energy systems.

Addressing the session, Nguyen Hoang Long, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, noted that although Vietnam faces challenges arising from its heavy reliance on imported coal and petroleum products, the Government views these pressures as a necessary catalyst for accelerating the shift towards sustainable energy.

Accordingly, key policy frameworks, including Power Development Plan VIII and Politburo Resolution No. 55, focus on three pillars: optimising domestic energy resources, building strategic reserves, and ensuring a stable baseload power supply.

In light of growing uncertainties, participating experts broadly agreed that no country should become overly dependent on any single energy source or supplier.

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Seema Malhotra, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, addresses the session. (Photo; VNA)

Seema Malhotra, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, underscored the UK’s commitment to supporting Southeast Asia’s energy security efforts. She noted that the Eurpean country is promoting cooperation projects with the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to help develop a resilient ASEAN power grid.

In the afternoon, a plenary session took place to mull over new development models amid global transformation.

Thai Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan proposed that ASEAN diversify its partnerships and invest more heavily in innovation ecosystems and digital infrastructure to ensure that no one is left behind.

Former Indonesian Minister of Trade Mari Pangestu argued that the bloc should move beyond attracting simple assembly-based foreign direct investment and instead focus on investment that delivers technology transfer, built upon three core foundations: economic complexity, resilience and regional integration.

Professor Masahiro Kawai of the University of Tokyo suggested that ASEAN does not need an entirely new development model. Rather, it should maintain its open economic orientation while strengthening its strategic autonomy to minimise external shocks.

Meanwhile, Dr Vo Tri Thanh, former Vice President of Vietnam’s Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), proposed that the association go beyond promoting liberalisation and explore the establishment of an innovation community as a new pillar for the future, with businesses placed at its centre./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #ASEAN Future Forum #energy security #new development models #green transition ASEAN
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