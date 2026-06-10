Politics

HCMA President receives delegations from Singaporean, Timorese parties

Huan said the meeting served as vivid evidence of the strong friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the two parties, as well as between Vietnam and the two countries.

Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan (R) and Lee Hong Chuang, Member of Parliament from Singapore’s People’s Action Party, at their meeting in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan (R) and Lee Hong Chuang, Member of Parliament from Singapore’s People’s Action Party, at their meeting in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Doan Minh Huan on June 9 received Lee Hong Chuang, Member of Parliament from Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP), and Estanislau da Conceição Aleixo Maria da Silva, Member of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (Fretilin) and former Prime Minister of Timor-Leste.

Lee and Maria da Silva were on working trips to Vietnam, during which they attended a seminar on the role of Southeast Asian political parties in building the ASEAN Community, held within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF), which took place in Hanoi from June 7–9.

Huan said the meeting served as vivid evidence of the strong friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the two parties, as well as between Vietnam and the two countries.

Lee and Maria da Silva expressed their admiration for Vietnam’s dynamic development in recent years and voiced their confidence that the country would continue to achieve further successes in the near future.

Lee highly valued Vietnam’s initiative in organising the seminar, describing it as a practical activity that enabled political parties to exchange experiences, deepen mutual understanding, and make meaningful contributions to the building of a people-centred ASEAN Community.

Commending Singapore’s model of economic development, social welfare provision, and efforts to improve living standards, Huan said these offered valuable and practical lessons that the CPV could study and learn from. He called on the Singaporean Government to continue supporting Vietnam in human resources development, particularly in training leadership and management personnel and strategic-level officials. This includes cooperation in cadre training between the HCMA and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, as well as other partner institutions in Singapore.

Huan proposed relevant agencies of the two countries work closely to effectively implement high-level agreements between the two parties, enhance delegation exchanges and regular dialogue mechanisms between party leaders, including the organisation of the first Vietnam–Singapore strategic dialogue, and strengthen cooperation in cadre training, scientific research, and exchanges among strategic research institutions and scholars.

vnanet-timor.jpg
Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan and Estanislau da Conceição Aleixo Maria da Silva, Member of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (Fretilin) and former Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, at their meeting in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

The head of the Fretilin delegation said Vietnam serves as a model for Timor-Leste to follow. He stressed that Fretilin attaches great importance to and wishes to strengthen its traditional friendly ties with the CPV, while also seeking to learn from Vietnam’s experience in building an independent and self-reliant economy and attracting foreign investment.

Huan emphasised that Vietnam always values its friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste and the country’s major political forces, including Fretilin. He highly appreciated Fretilin’s historic role in Timor-Leste’s struggle for national independence, as well as in the cause of national development and construction.

He expressed his confidence that Fretilin would continue to make positive contributions to Timor-Leste’s stability and sustainable development, as well as to peace, cooperation, and development within the Associations of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics #Singapore’s People’s Action Party #Fretilin Singapore Timor-Leste Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri and Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Hanoi, June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand political parties seek closer ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Democrat Party of Thailand will further enhance their ties, contributing to the consolidation of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

See more

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone speaks at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone concludes official visit to Vietnam, attendance at AFF 2026

The leaders of the two countries exchanged views and agreed on extremely important contents for bilateral cooperation in the coming period, including concretising the content of the strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in all fields; and continuing efforts to cooperate closely to increase bilateral trade to 10 billion USD in the next five years.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam speaks at the meeting with heads of delegations, international experts, scholars and representatives of international organisations attending the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi on June 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s remarks at reception for participants in ASEAN Future Forum 2026

The measure of success in the coming period should not simply be how many additional documents, mechanisms or action plans ASEAN produces; more importantly, it should be measured by the extent to which ASEAN’s commitments are implemented in practice, what changes they bring about for the region, and what benefits they deliver to people, businesses and each member economy, said the top Vietnamese leader.

Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang (R) welcomes Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM Phan Van Giang receives UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs

Against the backdrop of increasingly complicated global political and security developments, the Deputy PM reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development. He reiterated the country’s strong support for multilateralism, international law and the central and irreplaceable role of the UN in promoting a peaceful, stable and prosperous world.

The talks between Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao in Hanoi on June 9 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Timor-Leste agree to expand multifaceted cooperation

The two PMs shared the view that Vietnam and Timor-Leste boast considerable potential and advantages to further expand cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, as well as for stable, self-reliant, and sustainable development in the region.

The first session of the NA Standing Committee in April 2026 (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee to convene 3rd session on June 10

During the session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on a draft ordinance amending and supplementing a number of articles of the ordinance on the procedures for considering and deciding on the application of administrative sanctions at the People's Courts.