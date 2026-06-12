Vietnam, Austria step up cooperation to improve capacity of diplomatic workforce

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Austria are seeking to strengthen cooperation in diplomatic personnel training and capacity building as part of efforts to develop a modern, professional and internationally competitive diplomatic workforce.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang on June 10 met with Dr Martin Eichtinger, Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, to discuss expanding cooperation in training and professional development for diplomatic officials from both countries.



Hoang highlighted the foreign policy orientation adopted at the 14th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which identifies the development of a comprehensive, modern and professional diplomatic workforce capable of operating effectively at the international level as a key priority.



Within the framework of cooperation between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and Austria, the ambassador proposed the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna strengthen collaboration with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam in research, conferences, student exchanges and training programmes for diplomatic officials.



He also invited Austrian representatives to participate in major international forums hosted by Vietnam, including the ASEAN Future Forum, the Mekong Forum and international conferences on the East Sea.



Dr Eichtinger praised Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and foreign affairs, agreeing that continuous investment in the quality of diplomatic personnel is critical to meeting the requirements of an increasingly complex international environment.



He noted that the academy comprises four faculties covering international relations, international history, international economics, and international and European Union law. It currently trains students from 64 countries through certificate programmes in international relations, master’s degrees in international studies, environmental technology and international affairs, digital technology and international relations, as well as doctoral programmes in international studies.



The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna expressed its readiness to deepen cooperation with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam through joint seminars on ASEAN, training and capacity-building initiatives for diplomatic officials, and expanded exchanges of students and lecturers. Vienna is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading centres for multilateral diplomacy and the birthplace of the Vienna Conventions, which form a cornerstone of modern diplomacy, international law and global commerce.



Established in 1964, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna is among Europe’s most prestigious education institutions for diplomacy and international relations. It operates under a governing board chaired by an Austrian deputy foreign minister./.

VNA