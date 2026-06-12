☀️ Morning digest on June 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a conference in Hanoi on June 11 to review the operations of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, stressing the need to further improve the quality of institutional development, law enforcement and operation of judicial agencies.



The leader said that looking back on the committee’s operations over successive terms, there are sufficient grounds to affirm that it has successfully fulfilled the responsibilities entrusted by the Party. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on Hanoi to set higher development goals and standards commensurate with its role as the nation’s political and administrative centre, stressing that the capital must make greater contributions to the country’s double-digit growth target.



The leader made the request while chairing a working session with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee on June 11, which focused on reviewing the city’s socio-economic development, public investment disbursement, the implementation of the two-tier local administration model, the enforcement of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and measures to address long-standing stalled projects. Read full story



- The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s technology company Dot Inc., a developer of tactile display solutions for visually impaired users, is stepping up efforts to bring AI-powered educational technologies to Vietnam through partnerships aimed at promoting inclusive learning opportunities.



Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent on June 11 on the sidelines of the Smart Tech Show 2026 and the Korea Metaverse Festival (KMF 2026) in Seoul, company executives and engineers said Dot Inc. is working with Google and an AI education partner in Vietnam to explore the deployment of assistive technologies in schools and educational institutions. Read full story



- Vietnam's Permanent Mission in Geneva attended the sixth Trade Policy Review of Uruguay at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters on June 10 and delivered a statement at the meeting.



In its remarks, a Vietnamese representative commended Uruguay for maintaining its status as a high-income economy, with GDP per capita exceeding 22,000 USD in 2024 and an average unemployment rate of 7.5% in 2025 despite global uncertainties and disruptions. These achievements have been underpinned by sound domestic economic and institutional policies as well as the country's digital transformation efforts. Read full story



- The ASEAN Future Forum 2026 (AFF 2026), recently held in Hanoi, served as a strategic platform enabling the grouping to move beyond crisis management towards long-term regional planning, while further enhancing Vietnam’s diplomatic standing, according to Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign affairs, security and strategy analyst at the University of Malaya (Malaysia).



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent in Kuala Lumpur, Collins said AFF 2026 reflected ASEAN’s need to act with greater unity, strategic thinking and practical ambition amid mounting geopolitical uncertainty, economic fragmentation, technological disruption and climate-energy challenges. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has held a working session with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.



Landau spoke highly of Vietnam’s economic development achievements and acknowledged the positive momentum in bilateral economic and trade ties in recent years. The US side expressed its desire to further expand cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of trade, investment and energy, including the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, enhanced energy cooperation, and initiatives on environmental protection and plastic waste reduction. Read full story

Phong Nha is best known for its dramatic limestone karsts, vast primary forests and spectacular cave systems within the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: VNA)



- Phong Nha in the central province of Quang Tri has been recognised by online travel platform Agoda as one of outstanding resort destinations connected to nature in Asia in 2026, highlighting its growing appeal among travellers seeking relaxation, outdoor experiences and a closer connection with nature.



According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Agoda recently unveiled Asia's Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026, featuring places that offer visitors opportunities to unwind, restore mental well-being and recharge amid tranquil natural surroundings./. Read full story