Politics

☀️ Morning digest on June 12

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on June 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a conference in Hanoi on June 11 to review the operations of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, stressing the need to further improve the quality of institutional development, law enforcement and operation of judicial agencies.

The leader said that looking back on the committee’s operations over successive terms, there are sufficient grounds to affirm that it has successfully fulfilled the responsibilities entrusted by the Party. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on Hanoi to set higher development goals and standards commensurate with its role as the nation’s political and administrative centre, stressing that the capital must make greater contributions to the country’s double-digit growth target.

The leader made the request while chairing a working session with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee on June 11, which focused on reviewing the city’s socio-economic development, public investment disbursement, the implementation of the two-tier local administration model, the enforcement of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and measures to address long-standing stalled projects. Read full story

- The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s technology company Dot Inc., a developer of tactile display solutions for visually impaired users, is stepping up efforts to bring AI-powered educational technologies to Vietnam through partnerships aimed at promoting inclusive learning opportunities.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent on June 11 on the sidelines of the Smart Tech Show 2026 and the Korea Metaverse Festival (KMF 2026) in Seoul, company executives and engineers said Dot Inc. is working with Google and an AI education partner in Vietnam to explore the deployment of assistive technologies in schools and educational institutions. Read full story

- Vietnam's Permanent Mission in Geneva attended the sixth Trade Policy Review of Uruguay at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters on June 10 and delivered a statement at the meeting.

In its remarks, a Vietnamese representative commended Uruguay for maintaining its status as a high-income economy, with GDP per capita exceeding 22,000 USD in 2024 and an average unemployment rate of 7.5% in 2025 despite global uncertainties and disruptions. These achievements have been underpinned by sound domestic economic and institutional policies as well as the country's digital transformation efforts. Read full story

- The ASEAN Future Forum 2026 (AFF 2026), recently held in Hanoi, served as a strategic platform enabling the grouping to move beyond crisis management towards long-term regional planning, while further enhancing Vietnam’s diplomatic standing, according to Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign affairs, security and strategy analyst at the University of Malaya (Malaysia).

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent in Kuala Lumpur, Collins said AFF 2026 reflected ASEAN’s need to act with greater unity, strategic thinking and practical ambition amid mounting geopolitical uncertainty, economic fragmentation, technological disruption and climate-energy challenges. Read full story

- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has held a working session with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Landau spoke highly of Vietnam’s economic development achievements and acknowledged the positive momentum in bilateral economic and trade ties in recent years. The US side expressed its desire to further expand cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of trade, investment and energy, including the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, enhanced energy cooperation, and initiatives on environmental protection and plastic waste reduction. Read full story

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Phong Nha is best known for its dramatic limestone karsts, vast primary forests and spectacular cave systems within the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: VNA)


- Phong Nha in the central province of Quang Tri has been recognised by online travel platform Agoda as one of outstanding resort destinations connected to nature in Asia in 2026, highlighting its growing appeal among travellers seeking relaxation, outdoor experiences and a closer connection with nature.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Agoda recently unveiled Asia's Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026, featuring places that offer visitors opportunities to unwind, restore mental well-being and recharge amid tranquil natural surroundings./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on June 11

☀️ Morning digest on June 11

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's reception for Timor-Leste PM Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Standing Deputy PM Pham Gia Tuc's meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, and the conclusion of third ASEAN Future Forum are among news highlights on June 10 evening.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee on June 11. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister urges Hanoi to target higher growth, become leading innovation hub

The PM emphasised that Hanoi must achieve its 11% growth target for 2026 through comprehensive solutions and regular reviews of growth scenarios. He called on the city to unlock growth potential in processing, manufacturing, trade, services, finance, banking, insurance, transport, logistics, construction and real estate, while controlling inflation and market stability.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for better quality of institutional development

Party General Secretary and State President Lam underscored the need for a new mindset that places judicial reforms within a unified rule-of-law framework: good law-making, strict law enforcement, an honest judiciary, safeguarded justice, controlled power, protected human and citizens’ rights, and national development supported by a transparent, effective and coherent institutional system.

A damaged road is seen following the earthquake near General Santos City, the Philippines, on June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Messages of sympathy sent to Philippines over losses caused by earthquake

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 11 sent messages of sympathy to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over great losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in the southern Philippines.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau delivers a speech at the 31st Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo on June 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes three Asian cooperation orientations

Drawing on Asia’s development journey, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau distilled three lessons: resilience as the bedrock of sustainable development, cooperation as the engine of a stable and open future, and reform and innovation as essential catalysts for economies adapting to a fast-changing era.

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

A national conference disseminating and implementing Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, the launch of the 14th national red journey blood donation campaign, and the 2026 national high school graduation examination are among news highlights on June 11.

Dr. Gnel Rattha, President of the Cambodia – Russia Business Association and an expert in geopolitics and international economics, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Cambodian expert hails AFF 2026 as milestone in multilateral party diplomacy

AFF 2026 is a testament to Vietnam’s ability to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and deeper international integration. The forum’s agenda also demonstrated the host country’s organisational capacity in broadening dialogue beyond the government level, bringing together representatives of major ASEAN cities, youth groups, and the private sector, said Dr. Gnel Rattha, President of the Cambodia–Russia Business Association.

Flag-raising ceremony marking the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on August 8, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

AFF 2026 potential to become an incubator of ideas for ASEAN’s future agenda: expert

Collins Chong Yew Keat, a strategic, security and foreign affairs analyst at the Universiti Malaya, said that Vietnam’s decision to organise the forum was highly timely, as the bloc is currently facing a range of interconnected challenges, from major-power competition, maritime tensions and supply chain disruptions to non-traditional issues such as climate change and technological transformation.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the national conference held on June 11 to disseminate and implement Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader highlights strategic role of foreign affairs in new development era

With the determination of the entire political system, Resolution No. 06 will soon be translated into practical outcomes, enabling foreign affairs to fully perform its pioneering and strategic role in advancing Vietnam’s aspiration to become a developed, independent, self-reliant and self-strengthening nation in the new era, said top leader To lam.

The Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument is inaugurated on June 10 in Pursat province of northern Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

New Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument inaugurated in Pursat province

The Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument stands as a symbol of the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, serving as a historical and cultural landmark that pays tribute to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fought alongside Cambodian forces and people against common enemies for peace, independence, and freedom.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan seek to deepen all-round relations

Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10, Deputy PM Le Tien Chau thanked Japan for its effective cooperation and significant contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the years, expressing support for Japan’s increasingly active role in regional and global affairs through initiatives in digital transformation and energy security.

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung meets with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Seema Malhotra in Hanoi on June 10, 2026, as part of the British official’s visit to Vietnam. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, UK seek to lift bilateral trade to 10 billion USD

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung thanked the UK for its high-level participation in the ASEAN Future Forum and reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for stronger ASEAN–UK ties. Marking five years of the ASEAN–UK Dialogue Partnership, he stressed Vietnam’s determination to effectively fulfil its role as ASEAN Coordinator for relations with the UK for the 2024–2027 period.

Delegates at the workshop on commemorating 5 years of ASEAN - UK Dialogue Relations in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms commitment to advancing ASEAN ties with New Zealand, UK

The ASEAN-New Zealand Forum on Subregional Cooperation and a workshop marking the fifth anniversary of ASEAN-UK Dialogue Partnership relations (2021-2026) were hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its capacity as coordinator of ASEAN’s relations with New Zealand and the UK for 2024-2027.

The 181st Session of the FAO Council takes place in Rome, Italy, from June 8–12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam a model for effective South-South cooperation: FAO

Vietnam’s participation in the 181st Session of the FAO Council in Italy demonstrates its active and responsible role in multilateral food and agriculture mechanisms, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to addressing food security challenges, promoting sustainable agricultural development, adapting to climate change and strengthening international cooperation in agrifood system transformation.

Delegates at ASEAN regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting in the Philippines on June 9 (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

ASEAN must remain central to regional dialogue, cooperation, trust-building: Vietnamese diplomat

Vietnam will continue working with ASEAN member states and China to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and accelerate negotiations toward an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) consistent with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), said Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang.