☀️ Morning digest on June 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 9 received Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and attending the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) welcomes Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Thai leader, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his pleasure at meeting PM Anutin again after his recent official visit to Thailand in late May. He highly evaluated the significance of PM Anutin’s visit, which takes place at a time when bilateral cooperation continues to flourish and coincides with the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. He expressed his confidence that the trip will contribute to advancing the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner. Read full text



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam on June 9 hosted heads of delegations, international experts, scholars and representatives of international organisations attending the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 in Hanoi.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting with heads of delegations, international experts, scholars and representatives of international organisations attending the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his pleasure that the forum continues to attract broad participation and strong support from ASEAN member states, dialogue partners and the international community. Read full text



- Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos must evolve from being good to effective partnership, with commitments translated into tangible outcomes and practical benefits delivered to the people of both countries serving as the ultimate measure of success, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said at a reception in Hanoi on June 9 for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.



The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM Sonexay, who is a Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, is leading a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government on an official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF). Read full text



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 9, part of the Cambodian leader's official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hun Manet spoke highly of Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic achievements and showed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President Lam, the Vietnamese people will continue to attain even greater accomplishments in nation construction and development. Read full text



- On behalf of the leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State, I warmly welcome you to Hanoi to attend the third ASEAN Future Forum. I am very pleased that this year's Forum is attended by the Prime Ministers of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Timor-Leste, leaders and representatives of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners, many international and regional organisations, scholars, and research institutes, demonstrating a shared interest in the future of the region and a wish to exchange views on the issues facing ASEAN in this new stage of development.



I wholeheartedly share and agree with many of your insightful opinions. ASEAN has entered its first year of implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, with many new expectations and, along with that, higher requirements and demand for more proactiveness, more effectiveness, and more substantiveness. This spirit is precisely what I conveyed at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue. Read full text



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao held talks in Hanoi on June 9, agreeing to further expanding the two countries’ cooperation in various spheres.



The talks between Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao in Hanoi on June 9 (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming his guest on an official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum, PM Hung described the trip as a demonstration of the high level of political trust, friendship and mutual support between the two countries. Read full text



- It is a great honour for me to address the third ASEAN Future Forum here in Hanoi. On behalf of the Government of Vietnam, I extend my warmest welcome and sincere appreciation to all distinguished participants. Your presence today is a vivid testament to the friendship, trust, and solidarity that bind us together in pursuit of a peaceful, stable and sustainably prosperous region. Allow me to convey my warmest greetings to His Excellency Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic; His Excellency Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia; His Excellency Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand; His Excellency Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; and His Excellency Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN.



The ASEAN Future Forum 2026 carries special significance. Its theme not only reflects the core values that define ASEAN, but also points to the direction our Association should take in the years ahead. Allow me to begin with a question, a familiar one about the future. In a world undergoing profound changes, the question before us is not only how ASEAN can adapt; but how ASEAN can shape its own future in the 21st century? Read full text



- The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) will create favourable conditions for the signing and implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Timor-Leste, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



Receiving Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão in Hanoi on June 9, Chairman Man congratulated Timor-Leste on officially becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and affirmed Vietnam’s constant support for the country’s accession process and participation in the bloc’s cooperation mechanisms. Read full text



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on June 9 called on ASEAN cities to continue innovation, digital transformation and scientific and technological advancement.



The top legislator made the call while receiving a delegation of leaders from ASEAN cities who are in Hanoi to attend the ASEAN City Leaders Conference, held within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026./. Read full text