Politics

Prime Minister’s upcoming trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam - Russia ties: Ambassador

This will be PM Hung’s first participation in an ASEAN – Russia summit since taking office. The commemorative summit marks a vital milestone in the development of ASEAN – Russia relations, which have expanded over the past 35 years, especially since the establishment of their strategic partnership in 2018.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming trip to Russia to attend the ASEAN - Russia Commemorative Summit is expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam - Russia relations and further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi has said.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Moscow ahead of the Prime Minister’s June 16 – 18 trip to Kazan, Ambassador Khoi said it takes place at a particularly important juncture for both ASEAN - Russia relations and Vietnam - Russia ties.

He said the trip will represent another step in implementing Vietnam’s consistent policy of strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, while creating new opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest and reinforce the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

This will be PM Hung’s first participation in an ASEAN – Russia summit since taking office. The commemorative summit marks a vital milestone in the development of ASEAN – Russia relations, which have expanded over the past 35 years, especially since the establishment of their strategic partnership in 2018.

Vietnam supports the strengthening of the ASEAN – Russia Strategic Partnership and the promotion of effective dialogue and cooperation in areas of shared interest, such as trade and investment, energy, science - technology, education - training, and efforts to address non-traditional security challenges, the ambassador said. It also supports expanding cooperation between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and BRICS, while enhancing coordination within the ASEAN – Russia framework, he added.

Khoi stressed that effective ASEAN – Russia cooperation will provide a solid foundation for advancing cooperation between Vietnam and Russia.

According to the diplomat, PM Hung’s trip follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between the two countries after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), demonstrating Vietnam’s determination to deepen its traditional friendship and further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, thus maintaining positive momentum and creating fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation.

In addition to attending the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit, PM Hung is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Russian side, including at the highest level, to establish working relations in his new capacity, strengthen political trust, review the

implementation of previous agreements, and promote multifaceted cooperation, focusing on key energy projects, particularly the implementation of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant under an intergovernmental agreement, and long-term oil and gas

collaboration.

Assessing the current state of bilateral relations, Ambassador Khoi described 2026 as an especially dynamic year for Vietnam – Russia cooperation.

Shortly after the conclusion of Vietnam’s 14th National Party Congress, Russian President Vladimir Putin became the first foreign leader to congratulate Party General Secretary To Lam by telephone. Vietnam also sent Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung as a special envoy to Russia to brief Russian leaders on the congress outcomes and convey the country’s message that practical and

mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia remains an important objective in implementing Vietnam’s strategic development goals.

Ambassador Khoi said in March, the Vietnamese Prime Minister paid a visit to Russia, holding talks with his Russian counterpart and meeting President Putin. Several deputy prime ministers and ministers have also travelled to Russia in recent months.

The diplomat highlighted the intensive pace of high-level visits, meetings and phone calls over the past two years, noting that exchanges between leaders have been frank, friendly and highly substantive.

Cooperation in defence and security has expanded positively, particularly into maritime areas. Bilateral trade has also regained growth momentum, with two-way trade reaching 4.77 billion USD in 2025; and hitting 1.72 billion in the first four months of 2026, up 9.22% year-on-year.

Oil and gas, and energy cooperation, one of the pillars of the bilateral relationship, continues to be pushed.

Ambassador Khoi said the signing of the intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant has opened a new chapter in energy, science and technology cooperation between the two countries, while supporting Vietnam’s future economic development and nuclear industry. He described the project as a strategic symbol of Vietnam – Russia cooperation in a new era.

Tourism cooperation has seen remarkable growth, driven by a sharp increase in the frequency of direct flights between the two countries. Russia is currently Vietnam’s largest source of visitors from Europe and the third-largest tourism market worldwide,

after China and the Republic of Korea.

Notably, the third Conference of Rectors of Universities of Vietnam and Russia, held in Vietnam on May 22 – 23, provided an important platform for networking and led to the signing of numerous cooperation agreements between higher education

institutions of the two countries.

In addition, cultural connection, people-to-people ties, and cooperation between localities of the two countries have been intensified in recent times. A notable example is the first-ever Vietnam Cultural Festival held at Red Square in Moscow in July 2025, which attracted nearly one million visitors in just 10 days.

He said that overall, bilateral relations possess all the necessary foundations to advance further and reach new heights in line with the aspirations of both countries. These include strong political will, shared perceptions and long-term visions of the two countries’ leaders regarding the future of Vietnam – Russia ties, a steadfast tradition of friendship, and the substantial achievements of cooperation built over more than seven decades.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Khoi said Vietnam and Russia possess all the necessary conditions to elevate their relationship further,

including strong political will, converging strategic visions among their leaders, a solid foundation of traditional friendship, cooperation achievements over the last seven decades.

He also stressed Vietnam’s active role in fostering ASEAN – Russia relations, helping develop what he described as a model relationship between a major power and a regional organisation, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

The ambassador also showed his belief that PM Hung’s upcoming trip, especially his expected meeting with President Putin, will produce substantial outcomes and create fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #fresh impetus #Vietnam - Russia ties #ASEAN - Russia Commemorative Summit #Hội nhập quốc tế-BT Russia Vietnam ASEAN
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