Politics

PM Le Minh Hung to attend ASEAN-Russia Summit commemorating 35 years of ties

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and hold bilateral engagements in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18. (Photo; VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18. (Photo; VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18.

During the trip, which comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Hung will hold bilateral engagements, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit #35th ASEAN-Russia relations #NQ 59 - BT
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