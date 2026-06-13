PM Le Minh Hung to attend ASEAN-Russia Summit commemorating 35 years of ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18.
During the trip, which comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Hung will hold bilateral engagements, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18.