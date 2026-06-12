Politics

Vietnam congratulates Philippines on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 12 sent congratulatory messages to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr on the occasion of the 128th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of the Philippines (June 12, 1898 – 2026).

The national flags of Vietnam and the Philippines. Photo: VNA
The national flags of Vietnam and the Philippines. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 12 sent congratulatory messages to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr on the occasion of the 128th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of the Philippines (June 12, 1898 – 2026).

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also cabled congratulations to Speaker of the House of Representatives Faustino G. Dy III and Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin T. Gatchalian.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a similar message to his Philippine counterpart Maria Theresa Lazaro./.

VNA
#Philippines #Independence Day Philippines
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

A damaged road is seen following the earthquake near General Santos City, the Philippines, on June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Messages of sympathy sent to Philippines over losses caused by earthquake

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 11 sent messages of sympathy to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over great losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in the southern Philippines.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong (left), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, inspect the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Philippines boost defence ties after partnership upgrade

The two sides agreed to step up high-level visits and meetings, effectively maintain defence policy dialogue and military consultations, strengthen cooperation among military services and arms, promote exchanges between young officers, expand professional training and experience sharing, and enhance coordination in handling maritime issues.

See more

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh. (Photo: VNA)

AFF 2026 marks Vietnam’s transition from participant to regional agenda-setter

With sharp strategic mindset and a proven capacity for practical action at both bilateral and multilateral levels, Vietnam has demonstrated its role as a builder and agenda-setter, contributing to a robust platform for dialogue and cooperation in pursuit of a resilient, peaceful, and truly people-centred ASEAN Community by 2045

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the national conference disseminating and implementing Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: When foreign affairs pioneer in shaping nation's future

Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW represents both a continuation and a development of the Party’s comprehensive foreign policy and President Ho Chi Minh’s thought. If international integration helped create a favourable environment for development, diplomacy today is tasked with protecting and expanding that space.

An overview of the 4th session of the 17th Hanoi People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: VNA)

Capital Law 2026 paves way for Hanoi’s new development model

One of the key breakthroughs of the new resolutions is the shift from a traditional management-oriented approach to a development-enabling model. The proposed policies are designed not only to address current issues but also to establish the foundation for a more modern, proactive and flexible system of urban governance.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh poses for a group photo with the university leadership and staff of the University of Skikda. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Algeria strengthen agricultural trade connectivity

Vietnam’s main exports to Algeria include coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, textiles and garments, steel and selected industrial products, while the North African country sells animal feed, chemicals, dates and other agricultural products to Vietnam.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang expressed Vietnam’s desire to see Swiss enterprises expand their long-term presence and investment in the country, particularly in high technology, innovation, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and digital transformation. She also emphasised cooperation in talent development, high-end tourism and international financial centre development.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hue city Nguyen Khac Toan (right) presents a souvenir to Karl Wilfing, President of the State Parliament of Lower Austria. (Photo: People’s Committee of Hue city)

Hue city moves to deepen multifaceted cooperation with Austrian partners

Toan proposed Lower Austria consider establishing an official cooperation mechanism with Hue to facilitate investment collaboration in tourism, education and training, healthcare, information technology, green and smart urban development, heritage conservation, hi-tech agriculture and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee on June 11. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister urges Hanoi to target higher growth, become leading innovation hub

The PM emphasised that Hanoi must achieve its 11% growth target for 2026 through comprehensive solutions and regular reviews of growth scenarios. He called on the city to unlock growth potential in processing, manufacturing, trade, services, finance, banking, insurance, transport, logistics, construction and real estate, while controlling inflation and market stability.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for better quality of institutional development

Party General Secretary and State President Lam underscored the need for a new mindset that places judicial reforms within a unified rule-of-law framework: good law-making, strict law enforcement, an honest judiciary, safeguarded justice, controlled power, protected human and citizens’ rights, and national development supported by a transparent, effective and coherent institutional system.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau delivers a speech at the 31st Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo on June 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes three Asian cooperation orientations

Drawing on Asia’s development journey, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau distilled three lessons: resilience as the bedrock of sustainable development, cooperation as the engine of a stable and open future, and reform and innovation as essential catalysts for economies adapting to a fast-changing era.

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

A national conference disseminating and implementing Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, the launch of the 14th national red journey blood donation campaign, and the 2026 national high school graduation examination are among news highlights on June 11.