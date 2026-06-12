Vietnam congratulates Philippines on Independence Day

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 12 sent congratulatory messages to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr on the occasion of the 128th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of the Philippines (June 12, 1898 – 2026).



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also cabled congratulations to Speaker of the House of Representatives Faustino G. Dy III and Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin T. Gatchalian.



On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a similar message to his Philippine counterpart Maria Theresa Lazaro./.

VNA