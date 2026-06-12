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Ho Chi Minh City ranks among world’s top culinary destinations

According to Time Out, the appeal of Ho Chi Minh City’s cuisine lies in its creativity, much of which was shaped during challenging periods in history. Iconic dishes such as banh mi (sandwiches) and com tam (broken rice) are highlighted as examples of this resourcefulness.

A stall offering discounted combo meals of bread and drinks at the fourth Banh mi Festival in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23 (Photo: VNA)
A stall offering discounted combo meals of bread and drinks at the fourth Banh mi Festival in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - A vibrant mix of street food, traditional dishes and modern culinary trends has helped Ho Chi Minh City secure a spot among the world’s top food destinations, according to a recent ranking by Time Out magazine.

In its latest list of the 20 best food cities globally, Ho Chi Minh City ranked sixth, outperforming many internationally renowned culinary hubs.

According to Time Out, the appeal of Ho Chi Minh City’s cuisine lies in its creativity, much of which was shaped during challenging periods in history. Iconic dishes such as banh mi (sandwiches) and com tam (broken rice) are highlighted as examples of this resourcefulness.

Banh mi, now globally recognised, originated when bakers blended rice flour with wheat flour during times of shortage to make light, crusty bread. Meanwhile, cơm tam reflects a practical approach to using fractured grains once considered less desirable, transforming them into one of the city’s most beloved dishes.

The magazine also points to ca phe sua da (Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk) as a product of adaptation to local conditions. In a tropical climate where fresh milk was difficult to store, condensed milk became a popular alternative, giving rise to the rich, sweet iced coffee that has since become a defining feature of Vietnam’s coffee culture.

Beyond its traditional fare, Ho Chi Minh City continues to impress with its dynamic and evolving food scene. Dishes like banh trang nuong, often dubbed 'Vietnamese pizza', showcase a playful fusion of flavours. It consists of grilled rice paper topped with ingredients such as cheese, dried shrimp and chilli sauce, commonly enjoyed as a late-night street snack.

Seafood, particularly snail dishes, is another must-try experience highlighted by Time Out. More than just a meal, these gatherings reflect a distinctive local social culture, where people continue to meet, eat and chat well into the night, even after dinner.

The ranking is part of Time Out’s annual global survey on the world’s most liveable and exciting cities. The results are based on responses from thousands of residents, who evaluated their local food scenes across 18 criteria, including quality, affordability and diversity.

The publication also consulted chefs, editors and food critics to better understand what defines each city’s culinary identity, from its historical roots to the influence of different cultures.

Survey data shows that 85% of respondents in Ho Chi Minh City consider coffee to be affordable, while only 36% say that going to bars or pubs is reasonably priced. Notably, 84% of participants rated grocery shopping and everyday dining experiences between four and five stars.

With its blend of tradition, innovation and accessibility, Ho Chi Minh City continues to strengthen its position on the global culinary map, offering visitors a rich and ever-evolving food experience./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #Time Out magazine #liveable and exciting cities #cuisine Ho Chi Minh City
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