Culture - Sports

World Cup 2026: Vietnam leaves distinct mark at global cultural showcase

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 offers Mexican visitors and international guests an opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, history and people through exhibitions, tourism promotion activities, traditional arts presentations and displays of representative cultural products.

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – Vietnam is among a select group of nations invited by organisers to participate in Aldea Global 2026 (Global Village 2026), a large-scale international cultural exchange programme taking place in Mexico City alongside the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Held from June 9 to 21 in Chapultepec Forest, the event brings together diplomatic missions, international cultural institutions, and tens of thousands of local residents and international visitors.

According to organisers, Aldea Global 2026 has been designed as a multi-sensory cultural space celebrating diversity and fostering connections among nations ahead of the World Cup. Throughout the nearly two-week programme, visitors can enjoy artistic performances, traditional cultural exhibitions, creative forums and culinary showcases representing different regions of the world.

Notably, alongside the 48 nations competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, organisers have also invited a limited number of countries recognised for their friendly ties with Mexico and meaningful contributions to international cultural exchange.

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 offers Mexican visitors and international guests an opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, history and people through exhibitions, tourism promotion activities, traditional arts presentations and displays of representative cultural products.

Vietnam’s participation is viewed as an important opportunity to strengthen the country’s international profile while deepening people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between Vietnam, Mexico and the international community.

The pavilion has attracted considerable attention with popular dishes, including fresh spring rolls, fried rice and lemon tea, alongside other traditional street-food favourites. During the event’s opening days, the culinary area drew large crowds of Mexican visitors and international tourists eager to experience authentic Vietnamese flavours.

The presentation of traditional dishes at Aldea Global 2026 not only promotes Vietnam’s cultural identity but also reflects the growing international recognition of Vietnamese cuisine./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Aldea Global 2026 #Mexico #FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Michelin Guide Vietnam recognises 11 one-Michelin star restaurants (Photo: Michelin Guide Vietnam)

Local ingredients, cultural roots propel Vietnam’s Michelin journey

One of the clearest examples is Hieu Luc, a modest fish soup eatery on Hai Ba Trung Street in Hanoi, which has been included in the Michelin Selected category for the second consecutive year. Known for its clear, delicately sweet broth made from freshwater perch and mustard greens, the restaurant serves a traditional specialty from Hung Yen province.

Delegates attending the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 visit the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN city leaders explore Hanoi’s heritage sites

At the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, delegates visited the Doan Mon Gate and learnt about the formation and development of the ancient capital through different historical periods at display spaces. They also explored the Kinh Thien Palace’s Dragon Steps (large stone steps with dragon carvings), regarded as the political and ceremonial centre of the imperial citadel during successive Vietnamese dynasties.

Ly Hoang Nam is Asia's No. 1 pickleball player. (Photo: webthethao.vn)

Ly Hoang Nam tops Asian pickleball rankings

Vietnam boasts five players in the DUPR Asian top 10, with Nam leading the rankings on 6,267 points ahead of competitors from the Philippines, India, Hong Kong (China) and Chinese Taipei.

Visitors to the booth of the Vietnamese Embassy at the Embassies Food and Culture Festival held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 6 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture, cuisine leave lasting impression in Czech Republic

Featuring more than 100 booths representing diverse cultures from around the world, the festival transformed the heart of Prague into a vibrant multicultural space where visitors could sample traditional dishes, enjoy folk performances, listen to traditional music and experience unique cultural showcases from different continents.

Vietnamese artists play traditional musical instruments at the festival held in Karlovy Vary city, the Czech Republic, on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam culture, cuisine showcased in Czech Republic

The festival featured more than 20 booths offering traditional Vietnamese dishes, including "pho" and spring rolls, alongside activities promoting Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditonal long dress). One of the highlights was the presentation of complimentary Ao Dai to Czech residents and international visitors.

The Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) imperial throne, a recognised national treasure of Vietnam, officially returns to public display at Thai Hoa Palace in Hue Imperial Citadel on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Dynasty throne returns to Hue Imperial Citadel after restoration

The throne has been reinstated at its original central position inside Thai Hoa Palace, the ceremonial heart of the former imperial court. Its return has attracted significant interest from visitors and heritage enthusiasts eager to see one of Vietnam’s most important royal artefacts back on display.

People join the “Ho Van Lantern Festival Night” programme at the special national relic site of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Night-time economy drives growth of Hanoi’s cultural industries

Under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, Hanoi has been given fresh opportunities to leverage its cultural, historical, tourism and creative assets. The city’s recently approved project on developing the night-time economy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045, is expected to create momentum for cultural industry growth while enhancing Hanoi’s standing as a creative and modern city with a distinctive identity.

Efforts made to preserve, promote values of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark

Efforts made to preserve, promote values of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark

First recognised by UNESCO on April 12, 2018, the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark in the northern province of Cao Bang is a land shaped by more than 500 million years of geological history. Covering over 3,683 sq.km and encompassing all or part of 36 communes and wards, the geopark is home to numerous scenic landscapes, as well as historical and cultural sites of exceptional value.