World Cup 2026: Vietnam leaves distinct mark at global cultural showcase

Mexico City (VNA) – Vietnam is among a select group of nations invited by organisers to participate in Aldea Global 2026 (Global Village 2026), a large-scale international cultural exchange programme taking place in Mexico City alongside the FIFA World Cup 2026.



Held from June 9 to 21 in Chapultepec Forest, the event brings together diplomatic missions, international cultural institutions, and tens of thousands of local residents and international visitors.



According to organisers, Aldea Global 2026 has been designed as a multi-sensory cultural space celebrating diversity and fostering connections among nations ahead of the World Cup. Throughout the nearly two-week programme, visitors can enjoy artistic performances, traditional cultural exhibitions, creative forums and culinary showcases representing different regions of the world.



Notably, alongside the 48 nations competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, organisers have also invited a limited number of countries recognised for their friendly ties with Mexico and meaningful contributions to international cultural exchange.



The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 offers Mexican visitors and international guests an opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, history and people through exhibitions, tourism promotion activities, traditional arts presentations and displays of representative cultural products.



Vietnam’s participation is viewed as an important opportunity to strengthen the country’s international profile while deepening people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between Vietnam, Mexico and the international community.



The pavilion has attracted considerable attention with popular dishes, including fresh spring rolls, fried rice and lemon tea, alongside other traditional street-food favourites. During the event’s opening days, the culinary area drew large crowds of Mexican visitors and international tourists eager to experience authentic Vietnamese flavours.



The presentation of traditional dishes at Aldea Global 2026 not only promotes Vietnam’s cultural identity but also reflects the growing international recognition of Vietnamese cuisine./.



VNA