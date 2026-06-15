Mass yoga performance celebrates India – Vietnam cultural ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Hundreds of participants joined a mass yoga performance in Hanoi on June 14 as part of activities marking the International Day of Yoga (June 21), helping strengthen cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and India.

The event was jointly organised by the Institute for South Asian, West Asian and African Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, and the Embassy of India in Vietnam.

Addressing the gathering, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Duc Minh, Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, highlighted the growing importance of cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation among nations amid deepening international integration.

He described yoga, an invaluable intangible cultural heritage originating in India, as a symbol of healthy lifestyle, balance and harmony that has transcended geographical boundaries. Its increasing popularity in Vietnam reflects the enduring appeal of positive cultural values and demonstrates the Vietnamese people's appreciation of India’s and humanity's cultural essence.

Minh said the event was not only an opportunity to promote physical well-being but also an occasion for spreading messages of peace, friendship, balance and sustainable development.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Trung, Director of the Institute for South Asian, West Asian and African Studies, said yoga has become a “shared heritage of humanity”, connecting individuals with nature, communities and themselves through every movement and practice.

He noted that the institute has always considered cultural exchange activities as an effective bridge for mutual understanding and a valuable channel for people-to-people diplomacy. Holding the event at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, he added, offered participants a meaningful setting to experience the value of cultural connectivity while contributing to the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India.​

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Hong Hanh, Deputy Director of the museum, said yoga and museums share common goals of helping people better understand themselves, respect diversity and strengthen human connections. Practicing yoga at the museum helps deepen public appreciation of the links between culture and nature, tradition and modernity, as well as between nations.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy Bastian N. Chacko noted that 2026 marks 12 years since the United Nations officially recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlights the role of yoga in improving physical and mental health and enhancing resilience at every stage of life.

He highly valued Vietnam's strong response to the day with numerous activities held nationwide./.