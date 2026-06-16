Over 2.3 million Ho Chi Minh City residents have electronic health records

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The community health platform operated by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health had updated health data for more than 2.3 million residents as of June 15, marking an important step in the city’s roadmap toward establishing this record type for every citizen.



The data serve as the foundation for lifetime health management while supporting disease prevention, early detection, and improved healthcare services as part of the city’s digital transformation efforts.



According to the department, nearly 2.2 million of the electronic records are based on health screening data for students, while almost 131,000 records were generated from health examinations conducted for residents since January 1.



Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the municipal Department of Health, said the department is working closely with the city’s Digital Transformation Centre to accelerate the completion of electronic health records and integrate them into the digital citizen application.



As an initial step, all results from periodic health check-ups will be uploaded to the electronic health record system, helping create baseline health data for each resident.



In the next phase, once the healthcare sector’s central data warehouse becomes operational, expected by the end of 2026, electronic health records will be interconnected with electronic medical records at healthcare facilities. This will gradually create a comprehensive picture of an individual’s health status throughout their lifetime.



According to Thuong, the development and integration of health data will enable residents to access and manage their personal health information more conveniently in a digital environment. At the same time, healthcare providers will be able to continuously update and utilise the data to support proactive health care, early disease detection, treatment efficacy improvement, preventive medicine, and data-driven healthcare governance.



Regarding the implementation of the citywide health screening programme, the department reported that many localities have proactively developed detailed plans, mobilised local resources to review target groups, intensified public awareness campaigns, and arranged flexible examination venues. Local authorities have also coordinated closely with commune-level health stations, regional health centres, and designated hospitals to ensure effective delivery of health screening services.



However, the department noted that some localities have yet to fully update examination data onto the management system. In several areas, the actual number of residents screened exceeds the figures currently recorded in the database. Delays in data entry not only affect programme monitoring but also hinder the development of electronic health records.



Local authorities were urged to promptly review and verify data, ensure the timely and accurate updating of health examination results, continue completing beneficiary lists, strengthen public outreach efforts, and coordinate closely with healthcare facilities to accelerate implementation and fulfill assigned targets./.

VNA