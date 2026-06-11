Da Nang to launch citywide health screening programme on July 1

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang will roll out a citywide health screening and periodic health check-up programme for all residents across its 93 communes, wards and special zones on July 1, part of efforts to enhance public health care and promote preventive medicine.



The programme is being implemented in accordance with the Politburo's Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on breakthrough measures to strengthen the protection, care and improvement of public health, as well as the Prime Minister's Directive No. 17/CT-TTg on periodic health examinations and free health screening for citizens.



Director of the municipal Department of Health Tran Thanh Thuy said the city has developed a comprehensive plan for conducting free periodic health examinations and screening services throughout 2026, and prepared the necessary human resources, facilities and digital infrastructure to ensure effective implementation.



From June 5 to 7, the health sector conducted pilot health screening in three localities representing urban, midland and mountainous areas, namely Hoa Khanh ward, Son Cam Ha commune and Tra Leng commune. Similar initiatives have also been carried out for children under six years of age and residents of Tan Hiep island commune.



According to the Department of Health, medical units are working closely with local authorities and relevant agencies to review and compile lists of target beneficiaries. The information is being cross-checked against population, social insurance, labour, education and military databases to ensure comprehensive coverage.



Additional medical personnel will be deployed to mountainous, remote and densely populated areas to ensure service quality and timely implementation.



A key component of the programme is the development of a health data management system based on electronic health records, integrated with the VNeID digital identification platform, the healthcare management system and the health insurance assessment database.



Health officials stressed that periodic health examinations and screening play a crucial role in the early detection of risk factors and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses. Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly reduce treatment costs and improve residents’ quality of life.



The large-scale programme is also expected to contribute to the establishment of a comprehensive national health database, providing valuable information for assessing disease patterns, identifying risk factors and formulating evidence-based healthcare policies./.

VNA