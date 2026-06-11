Society

Vietnamese, Chinese children enhance mutual understanding, friendship

Participants gained deeper insights into the friendship between the revolutionary pioneers of Vietnam and China in their shared quest for national liberation, as well as a greater understanding that the achievements of national reunification in both countries were hard won and that the friendly neighbourly relationship and cooperation between them is of great value.

Participants of the 2026 Vietnam – China children’s exchange programme pose for a group photo (Photo published by VNA)
Participants of the 2026 Vietnam – China children’s exchange programme pose for a group photo (Photo published by VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnam – China children’s exchange programme is taking place from June 8 to 12 in the cities of Nanning and Chongzuo in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, bringing together more than 300 young delegates.

During the programme, Vietnamese and Chinese participants visited a number of revolutionary historical sites in Nanning, including the Yucai School – which trained Vietnamese students and cadres in the 1950s, and the Ho Chi Minh exhibition hall.

Through these visits, they gained deeper insights into the friendship between the revolutionary pioneers of Vietnam and China in their shared quest for national liberation, as well as a greater understanding that the achievements of national reunification in both countries were hard won and that the friendly neighbourly relationship and cooperation between them is of great value.

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Vietnamese and Chinese children forge bonds of friendship during the exchange programme. (Photo published by VNA)

The young delegates also had the opportunity to visit a range of scientific and technological institutions, including the maritime education and science museum of the Guangxi University, the Guangxi Artificial Intelligence Institute, the Guangxi Science and Technology Museum, and the Guangxi Planning Museum. The tour enabled them to experience first-hand the achievements of China’s modern development.

In addition to sightseeing activities, participants visited local families and took part in exchanges and discussions on intangible cultural heritage.

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Vietnamese and Chinese children jointly experience China's intangible cultural heritage during the exchange programme. (Photo published by VNA)

The programme has been held annually since 2024. After three years of implementation, it has become a flagship youth exchange activity, helping to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between young people in Guangxi and Vietnam./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam China youth exchange #Vietnam China mutual understanding #Vietnamese children #Chinese children #Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region China Vietnam
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