Society

Vietnam intensifies efforts to have EC’s IUU “yellow card” lifted

Authorities are promoting alternative livelihoods such as tourism and aquaculture in coastal communities to reduce dependence on fishing and ease pressure on marine resources, while strengthening public awareness campaigns and law enforcement.

Khanh Hoa is stepping up efforts to help Vietnam secure the removal of the "yellow card" against IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa is stepping up efforts to help Vietnam secure the removal of the "yellow card" against IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has made significant progress in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing after more than eight years of implementing comprehensive measures, with violations declining sharply and fisheries management improving.

Authorities are promoting alternative livelihoods such as tourism and aquaculture in coastal communities to reduce dependence on fishing and ease pressure on marine resources, while strengthening public awareness campaigns and law enforcement.

The fisheries sector has advised the Government to launch a plan to transform certain fishing practices that have adversely affected marine resources and ecosystems. Vietnam’s current fisheries development strategy is built on three pillars: reducing fishing intensity in line with available fish stocks; developing modern industrial offshore aquaculture; and conserving and replenishing marine resources in tandem with sustainable ecotourism development.

Ca Mau has implemented a range of measures to support nationwide efforts to secure the removal of the &quot;yellow card&quot; against IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau has implemented a range of measures to support nationwide efforts to secure the removal of the "yellow card" against IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)

The country has also advanced reforms in fisheries management, seafood traceability and vessel monitoring. Nearly 100% of fishing vessels 15 metres or longer have installed monitoring systems, and electronic catch traceability has been widely introduced.

According to the fisheries authority, only two cases of Vietnamese fishing vessels violating foreign waters were recorded in the first three months of 2026, compared with hundreds annually before 2017.

Vietnam expects that continued improvements in sustainable fisheries management and compliance with international standards will support efforts to secure the removal of the European Commission's IUU yellow card warning./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Vietnam #yellow card #IUU fishing #European Commission #fishing vessels
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