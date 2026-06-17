Society

Passengers to be compensated for flight delays from next month

Per the new decree, a flight is regarded as delayed when its actual departure time is more than 15 minutes later than the scheduled departure time. A “long delay” is defined as a delay of four hours or more from the scheduled departure time.

People queue to check in at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
People queue to check in at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Passengers will be compensated for flight delays from next month according to the newly introduced Government’s Decree No. 208.

The decree, issued this week, provides details on the civil aviation law, with items ranging from air transport, as well as provisions on assistance and compensation when flights are delayed, cancelled or rescheduled.

Per the new decree, a flight is regarded as delayed when its actual departure time is more than 15 minutes later than the scheduled departure time. A “long delay” is defined as a delay of four hours or more from the scheduled departure time.

When the carrier anticipates that a flight will be delayed, it is obliged to notify passengers promptly, apologise and state the reason for the delay.

The carrier must also update the revised estimated departure time to the airport operator and the company providing passenger terminal services so that the information is displayed on the airport’s flight information screens at least once every 30 minutes.

For flights delayed by two hours or more, carriers must provide drinking water or issue vouchers of equivalent value to passengers.

The carrier is responsible for rebooking the departure time or rerouting to enable passengers to reach their final destination if requested; carriers must waive any restrictions on itinerary changes or rebookings and any applicable surcharges when the delay is caused by the carrier’s fault.

If the delay occurs between 7am and before 10pm, the carrier must arrange suitable rest facilities in accordance with the airport’s actual conditions.

If the delay occurs between 10pm on the previous day and before 7am the next day, the carrier must provide sleeping or resting accommodation appropriate to local conditions, or an alternative solution with the passenger’s consent.

The Minister of Construction will prescribe details on non‑refundable advance compensation amounts; the method and deadlines for paying non‑refundable advance compensation; and the carrier’s obligations to publish information and report in cases of delay, cancellation or denied boarding.

Apology, full refund

The decree also defines a schedule change for a flight as an alteration by the carrier to the planned departure time of a flight identified by a specific marketed flight number.

If the schedule change advances or delays the flight by five hours or more, in addition to notifying passengers the carrier must refund the ticket on request, or rebook the passenger on an alternative itinerary, adjust the departure time suitably, or place the passenger on another flight within 72 hours at the passenger’s request.

For flights whose scheduled departure time varies by no more than four hours earlier or no more than 15 minutes later than the original schedule, the carrier shall follow its own regulations.

Decree No. 208 stipulates that a cancelled flight is one which is not operated under a flight number for which at least one passenger had a confirmed seat and a ticket.

Immediately after a cancellation or a refusal to carry a passenger, the carrier must notify without delay, apologise to passengers and state the reason.

If the cancellation is the carrier’s fault, the carrier must rebook the passenger on a suitable alternative itinerary or on another flight to enable the passenger to reach the final destination, and must waive any restrictions on itinerary changes or rebookings and related surcharges (if any); refund the full fare; or refund the unused portion of the ticket.

The decree will take effect from the beginning of next month./.

VNA
#flight delays #passenger terminal services #Decree No. 208 #scheduled departure time #air transport
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Lien Khuong International Airport in the central province of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)

Lien Khuong Airport expected to reopen in August

The project is invested by ACV, with a total investment of over 1 trillion VND (38 million USD), including the repair of the entire runway, taxiways, safety strips, and technical infrastructure and equipment to ensure flight operations.

See more

Associate Professor Dr Saaidal Razalli Bin Azzuhri, deputy head of the Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology at the University of Malaya (Photo published by VNA)

Malaysian expert outlines roadmap for Vietnam to become digitally sovereign nation

Vietnam should establish a clear national expert pathway that allows AI engineers, cybersecurity specialists and data architects to advance professionally and expand their influence without having to move into administrative management roles. Such a model would enable them to remain technical leaders while enjoying career stability and professional recognition.

Delegates joining the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition honours Vietnamese women’s journey of resilience, global integration

Organised within the framework of the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), the exhibition underscores the enduring role of women as a key force in struggles for national independence, post-war reconstruction, and socio-economic development, while reaffirming their growing position in the era of integration and globalisation.

An image of Daikin Air Tower in Ho Chi Minh City. The building is the first project globally to secure the highest level of platinum status across three prestigious certification systems. (Photo: cafef.vn)

Green building trend flourishes in Ho Chi Minh City's real estate landscape

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) highlighted the city's dominance in green-certified building floor space in Vietnam, reflecting the rapid expansion of the green building market with 780 completed green buildings encompassing over 18.69 million sq.m by 2025, predominantly certified by EDGE and LEED.

Biological samples are collected from martyrs' remains at the Hue martyrs' cemetery for DNA analysis. (Photo: VNA)

Hue: 500-day campaign samples 1,456 unidentified martyrs

Vice Chairman of the Hue People's Committee Nguyen Van Manh said the large-scale sampling campaign will help build a national DNA database for martyrs, providing a foundation for future identity verification while helping restore the names of unknown fallen soldiers and easing the decades-long anguish of their families.

At the press conference on the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi on June 15 (Photo: VNA)

13th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to take place next week

The Congress, which will take place in Hanoi, is an important political event for the Union and a major gathering for young people nationwide, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet said at a press conference on June 15.

A youth union member assists a resident in handling administrative procedures at a public administrative service centre in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Over 3,400 administrative procedures, business conditions cut or simplified

Since April, the Government has issued 11 resolutions abolishing 56 conditional business lines. Compared to the 2025 Law on Investment, the number of conditional business sectors has been reduced by more than 28%, from 198 to 142. The resolutions also revised regulations governing 14 conditional business and investment sectors.

Khanh Hoa spreads sustainability awareness among young students (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Protecting children in digital age: Facts speak louder than distortions

The digital environment delivers clear gains: online birth registration, broader access to educational resources beyond classrooms and borders, and deeper integration into social life via national databases on law, education, health care, and population data. But it also introduces hazards such as harmful content, cyberbullying, online sexual harassment, personal data breaches, privacy violations, and potential psychological fallout from excessive screen time.

Illustrative image (Photo: Viettel Telecom)

Unverified mobile subscriptions hit by service suspension from June 15

Preliminary figures show that more than 93 million mobile numbers had completed ownership verification by the morning of June 15, while over 2 million numbers were identified as not being used by their registered owners. Around 18 million subscriptions had yet to confirm their status and were therefore subject to the suspension of outgoing calls and text messages.

Tao Yitao, senior professor at Shenzhen University, former Deputy Secretary of the university’s Party Committee, and Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese scholar praises Vietnam’s two-tier local government model

As long as Vietnam remains committed to a people-centred development philosophy, its administrative reforms will deliver positive results. The country’s evolving governance model is opening new opportunities for the world to engage with Vietnam while enabling Vietnam to integrate more deeply with the world, further highlighting the attractiveness and vitality of its institutional development.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

“Era of nation's rise”: An aspiration grounded in evidence, practice

Vietnam’s development track record shows that the “era of the nation's rise” is a political and theoretical marker of a new development phase. It represents a commitment, a rallying cry for progress, and a shared duty of the Party, people, and army to deliver a strong, prosperous Vietnam by 2045.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and PM Le Minh Hung at the meeting with leaders of press agencies in Hanoi on June 14. (Photo: VNA)

NA, Government leaders meet with heads of press agencies

The press has taken a leading role in defending the Party’s ideological foundation, countering wrongful and hostile stances, and raising the volume and quality of mainstream information, contributing to a healthy, humane and responsible media environment, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The UN Group of Friends for Combating Technology-facilitated Trafficking in Persons, makes its debut at a ceremony in New York on June 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins UN group on combating technology-facilitated human trafficking

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with countries, the UN, UNODC, and relevant partners in combating human trafficking. He also noted that the participation of several ASEAN countries as founding members reflects the region’s shared commitment to implementing the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on ministries, sectors and localities to promptly translate the emulation movement into practical action plans and programmes, ensuring that emulation becomes not merely a campaign but a driving force for action, an ecosystem for discovering good models, replicating successful models and best practices.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh guides a student on how to use an English reading pen at the gift presentation event in Dien Bien province on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairwoman presents gifts to Dien Bien policy beneficiary families

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forward revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.