Society

Vietnam joins UN group on combating technology-facilitated human trafficking

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with countries, the UN, UNODC, and relevant partners in combating human trafficking. He also noted that the participation of several ASEAN countries as founding members reflects the region’s shared commitment to implementing the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP).

The UN Group of Friends for Combating Technology-facilitated Trafficking in Persons, makes its debut at a ceremony in New York on June 12 (Photo: VNA)
The UN Group of Friends for Combating Technology-facilitated Trafficking in Persons, makes its debut at a ceremony in New York on June 12 (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam has joined the newly launched UN Group of Friends for Combating Technology-facilitated Trafficking in Persons, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in tackling human trafficking increasingly enabled by digital technologies.

The group made its debut at a ceremony in New York on June 12. The initiative, led by the Republic of Korea with support from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has attracted broad participation from UN member states.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, noted that Vietnam has witnessed a growing number of trafficking victims lured through fake online job advertisements.

vnanet-lhq12.jpg
Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Given the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by trafficking networks, technology must become part of the solution, he stressed, noting that Vietnam is therefore promoting digital transformation, data-driven approaches and innovation to better prevention, investigation, victim identification and support efforts.

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with countries, the UN, UNODC, and relevant partners in combating human trafficking. He also noted that the participation of several ASEAN countries as founding members reflects the region’s shared commitment to implementing the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP).

Viet further highlighted the significance of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, as an important framework for strengthening international cooperation against technology-enabled crimes, including human trafficking. He called on countries to continue signing and ratifying the convention to facilitate its early entry into force.

In her speech at the event, UNODC Executive Director and Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna, Austria Monica Juma described human trafficking as a serious transnational crime that violates human dignity. She warned that criminal networks are increasingly exploiting the internet, social media, artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrencies and other digital platforms to recruit, control and exploit victims while concealing illicit financial flows.

Representatives from participating countries shared experiences in addressing online scams, fraudulent job recruitment schemes, cyber-enabled sexual exploitation and online scam centres. They also stressed the importance of information-sharing, cross-border investigations, cooperation with the private sector and victim-centred approaches.

The UN Group of Friends for Combating Technology-facilitated Trafficking in Persons serves as an informal platform for countries to raise awareness, promote dialogue, exchange experiences and enhance cooperation in addressing trafficking crimes involving technology. The group brings together governments, international organisations, private-sector actors and technology companies to support global anti-trafficking efforts.

It currently groups 23 founding member states representing all regions of the world, including Vietnam./.

VNA
#UN group #technology-facilitated human trafficking #Vietnam #NQ 59 - BT
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Ghada Waly, outgoing Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) (R) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (Photo: The Embassy of Austria in Vietnam)

UN official lauds Vietnam’s hosting of historic convention signing

Ghada Waly, outgoing Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has praised Vietnam’s proactive and constructive participation in negotiation and preparations for the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime recently held in Hanoi.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on ministries, sectors and localities to promptly translate the emulation movement into practical action plans and programmes, ensuring that emulation becomes not merely a campaign but a driving force for action, an ecosystem for discovering good models, replicating successful models and best practices.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh guides a student on how to use an English reading pen at the gift presentation event in Dien Bien province on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairwoman presents gifts to Dien Bien policy beneficiary families

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forward revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society's members deliver gifts to needy people during the 2026 Humanitarian Month. (Photo courtesy of the VNRC)

Humanitarian Month raises nearly 762 billion VND

With the theme '80 Years - A Journey of Compassion for the Community', the campaign continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian initiative, mobilising participation across all levels, sectors, businesses, organisations, philanthropists and the general public to help those in difficult circumstances.

Participants of the 2026 Vietnam – China children’s exchange programme pose for a group photo (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese children enhance mutual understanding, friendship

Participants gained deeper insights into the friendship between the revolutionary pioneers of Vietnam and China in their shared quest for national liberation, as well as a greater understanding that the achievements of national reunification in both countries were hard won and that the friendly neighbourly relationship and cooperation between them is of great value.

Border guards from Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces in the joint patrol (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint patrol along shared border

Quang Tri and Laos’ Khammouane province agreed to strictly adhere to legal documents on border management, maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, increase cooperation in crime prevention and control, search and rescue, and run public awareness campaigns to encourage border residents to comply with border and border gate management regulations.

Students take Literature test (Photo: VNA)

Over 1.2 million students begin national high school graduation exam

Under the current examination format, candidates are required to complete the mandatory Literature and Mathematics tests, along with a combined test comprising two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. Students may also choose to take a foreign language different from the one studied at school.

A booth of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Taiwan job fair links young Vietnamese talent with global labour markets

VSATW Job Fair 2026’s impact extended beyond the event itself, attracting significant attention from Vietnamese students, businesses and media outlets. The strong response highlighted increasing demand for career guidance, employment information and professional networking opportunities for Vietnamese talent in international environments.