PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, launched a nationwide emulation movement aimed at achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth during the 2026–2030 period in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13.



The launch ceremony was attended by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Council; Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang; and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with ministers, central agency leaders, members of the Council and key officials from the city’s departments and sectors.



The event was held in a hybrid format, connecting the main venue in Ho Chi Minh City with cities and provinces across the country.



Addressing the event, PM Hung highlighted that the 14th National Party Congress has ushered in a new era of national development, setting the goal of transforming Vietnam into a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle-income status by 2030, and into a high-income developed nation by 2045.



To realise these aspirations, he stressed, the country must maintain rapid and sustainable economic growth of at least 10 percent annually during the 2026–2030 period.



"In the face of unprecedented opportunities as well as mounting challenges, achieving double-digit growth requires us to move beyond outdated thinking, conventional approaches," he said.



He emphasised the need for a development mindset centered on “Strategic vision – Breakthrough thinking – Decisive action – Sustainable growth – People’s happiness,” describing it as both the slogan and guiding spirit of this emulation movement.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and delegates launch the emulation movement aimed at achieving sustainable double-digit growth in the 2026–2030 period. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting patriotic emulation as a longstanding tradition and valuable cultural asset of the Vietnamese people, the government leader called on ministries, sectors, localities, businesses and citizens to continue promoting patriotism, solidarity and the spirit of emulation to support the movement.



He urged a strong focus on building and improving development institutions, removing institutional bottlenecks, streamlining administrative procedures and unlocking and effectively utilising development resources. Public service quality should be measured by its effectiveness in serving citizens and businesses and by tangible contributions to national and local development, he said.



In addition, he emphasised the need to advance science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition, describing them as the principal drivers of productivity growth, economic competitiveness and sustainable development.

Ministries, sectors and localities should foster new development models, innovation hubs, high-tech parks, digital government and digital society initiatives, while creating a favourable environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.



The PM further urged accelerated development of modern and integrated infrastructure, including strategic transportation networks, digital infrastructure, energy systems and logistics facilities. He called for a nationwide drive to resolve long-delayed projects and unlock dormant resources for development.



Emphasising the importance of administrative reform, he stressed the need to build a modern, professional and integrity-based public administration that serves citizens more effectively. He called for improving the performance of the two-tier local administration system under the principle of being “closer to the people, listening to the people, helping the people understand, and earning the people’s trust.”



He said public officials and civil servants should embrace innovation, responsibility and creativity, and be willing to think boldly, act decisively and pursue breakthroughs for the common good.



PM Hung also emphasised the importance of thrift practice and wastefulness combat, prudent management of the State budget and national resources, effetive and transparent use of all capital sources, along with stronger measures to prevent waste and inefficient investment.



Alongside economic development, he highlighted the need to strengthen national defence, security and foreign affairs while promoting culture, education, healthcare, environmental protection and social welfare.



"Economic growth must go hand in hand with social progress and equity. No one should be left behind, and development achievements must translate into tangible improvements in people's lives," he said.



The PM noted that Ho Chi Minh City was chosen as the launch venue because of its role as the country's largest economic centre, a dynamic growth engine and a leading innovation hub. The campaign, he said, aims to inspire a nationwide spirit of action among ministries, sectors, localities, businesses and citizens in pursuit of the country's strategic development goals.



He called on ministries, sectors and localities to promptly translate the emulation movement into practical action plans and programmes, ensuring that emulation becomes not merely a campaign but a driving force for action, an ecosystem for discovering good models, replicating successful models and best practices.



The government leader encouraged every citizen to view emulation as a self-motivated and everyday commitment, beginning with performing daily work better, working more creatively and contributing more responsibly to society.



Expressing confidence in the Party's leadership, the involvement of the political system and the support of the people and business community, PM Hung said the movement would create new momentum, unleash innovation and strenghen national aspirations for self-reliance and development./.

