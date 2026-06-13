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Da Nang ready to welcome summer holidaymakers

Widely regarded as one of Asia’s most attractive destinations, the central coastal city of Da Nang has launched its 2026 summer tourism season with an exciting line-up of events and activities aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and boosting the city’s appeal to domestic and international tourists alike.

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Da Nang fireworks festival lights up cultural heritage

Da Nang fireworks festival lights up cultural heritage

On June 6 evening, the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026, themed “Heritage”, took place along the banks of the Han River, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.

Da Nang appeals to visitors thanks to its combination of beach holidays, cultural and heritage experiences, entertainment, cuisine and convenient transport links. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang ramps up summer tourism activities

The city appeals to visitors thanks to its combination of beach holidays, cultural and heritage experiences, entertainment, cuisine and convenient transport links.

Vietnam's fireworks team performs during the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Heritage takes centre stage at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026

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Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

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