Da Nang ready to welcome summer holidaymakers

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Thanh Hoa farmers embrace digital transformation
The Thanh Hoa provincial Farmers' Union is stepping up digital transformation efforts, helping farmers apply technology in agricultural production, processing and marketing. A growing number of high-tech farming models, automation systems and e-commerce platforms are contributing to higher product value and increased incomes for local people.
Lotus cherished in Vietnamese life
For generations of Vietnamese people, the lotus has been regarded as a symbol of resilience, nobility and purity. It is widely considered the flower that best represents the Vietnamese spirit, embodying the character, identity and soul of the nation.
UN celebrates Vietnam-initiated International Day of Play
A ceremony marking the 2026 International Day of Play took place at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 11, featuring a wide range of meaningful activities.
Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan
Vietnam Week 2026 officially opened at AEON LakeTown Mori shopping mall in Saitama prefecture on June 11, bringing Vietnamese products, cuisine and culture closer to Japanese consumers.
Vietnam intensifies search for and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains
The 500-Day Campaign to Accelerate Search, Recovery, Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains is entering its peak phase nationwide. The effort is described as a “mission from the heart”, as around 175,000 fallen soldiers’ remains have yet to be found and more than 300,000 martyrs’ graves remain unidentified. This issue continues to weigh heavily on many families and remains a matter of concern for the Party, State and military leaders, as well as the public.
Top leader highlights strategic role of foreign affairs in new development era
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 11 underscored the strategic importance of foreign affairs as a pioneering force in safeguarding national interests and creating favourable international conditions for Vietnam’s development in the new era.
PM calls for JICA’s new-generation ODA support
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to consider several cooperation orientations on official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in the time to come, including support for industrialisation and modernisation, science – technology, innovation, labour productivity improvement, and national competitiveness enhancement.
Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity
Every Sunday morning, Dak R’mang Market in Ta Dung commune, Lam Dong province, attracts local residents and visitors alike. More than a place for trade, the market serves as a cultural hub where the traditions of the Mong ethnic community are preserved and promoted, making it a popular destination for community-based tourism in the Central Highlands.
Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader
Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 10, stressing that investment in the environment is an investment in sustainable growth, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026 highlights shared commitment to peace and prosperity
The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) themed “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” concluded in Hanoi on June 10 after two days of discussions.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is facing numerous energy-related challenges. However, in line with global trends, the bloc is accelerating its transition toward greener and cleaner energy while enhancing cooperation to address evolving energy security challenges.
Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties
Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.
Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 10 hosted a reception for 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s Good Deeds programme, affirming that every act of kindness today is a vivid expression of patriotic emulation.
Vietnam, Cambodia committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights
Party General Secretary and President To Lam received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 9, part of the Cambodian leader's official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.
Vietnam–Laos ties should translate into tangible benefits: Top leader
Vietnam and Laos should turn their strong relationship into more effective cooperation that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said while receiving Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 9.
Vietnam, Timor-Leste agree to expand multifaceted cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao held talks in Hanoi on June 9, agreeing to further expanding the two countries’ cooperation in various spheres.
Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 for his Timor-Leste counterpart Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and will attend the third ASEAN Future Forum.
Top Vietnamese leader calls for more effective Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Thailand
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 9 received Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and attending the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi.
ASEAN must become active force in shaping new rules of era: Vietnamese PM
ASEAN must evolve from a participant in global trends into an active force helping shape the rules and standards of a rapidly changing world, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at the opening of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi on June 9.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi
The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”. In his address, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that ASEAN’s greatest achievement over the past nearly 60 years has been demonstrating to the world that differences do not lead to division, unity does not erase diversity, and integration does not mean loss of identity.