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Lotus cherished in Vietnamese life

For generations of Vietnamese people, the lotus has been regarded as a symbol of resilience, nobility and purity. It is widely considered the flower that best represents the Vietnamese spirit, embodying the character, identity and soul of the nation.

#Vietnamese lotus #lotus flower #Vietnamese culture #Vietnamese identity #Vietnamese spirit #national symbol of Vietnam #Vietnamese heritage
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