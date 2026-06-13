PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth

The 500-Day Campaign to Accelerate Search, Recovery, Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains is entering its peak phase nationwide. The effort is described as a “mission from the heart”, as around 175,000 fallen soldiers’ remains have yet to be found and more than 300,000 martyrs’ graves remain unidentified. This issue continues to weigh heavily on many families and remains a matter of concern for the Party, State and military leaders, as well as the public.