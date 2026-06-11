Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity

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Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader
Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 10, stressing that investment in the environment is an investment in sustainable growth, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026 highlights shared commitment to peace and prosperity
The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) themed “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” concluded in Hanoi on June 10 after two days of discussions.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is facing numerous energy-related challenges. However, in line with global trends, the bloc is accelerating its transition toward greener and cleaner energy while enhancing cooperation to address evolving energy security challenges.
Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties
Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.
Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 10 hosted a reception for 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s Good Deeds programme, affirming that every act of kindness today is a vivid expression of patriotic emulation.
Vietnam, Cambodia committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights
Party General Secretary and President To Lam received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 9, part of the Cambodian leader's official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.
Vietnam–Laos ties should translate into tangible benefits: Top leader
Vietnam and Laos should turn their strong relationship into more effective cooperation that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said while receiving Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 9.
Vietnam, Timor-Leste agree to expand multifaceted cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao held talks in Hanoi on June 9, agreeing to further expanding the two countries’ cooperation in various spheres.
Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 for his Timor-Leste counterpart Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and will attend the third ASEAN Future Forum.
Top Vietnamese leader calls for more effective Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Thailand
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 9 received Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and attending the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi.
ASEAN must become active force in shaping new rules of era: Vietnamese PM
ASEAN must evolve from a participant in global trends into an active force helping shape the rules and standards of a rapidly changing world, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at the opening of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi on June 9.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi
The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”. In his address, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that ASEAN’s greatest achievement over the past nearly 60 years has been demonstrating to the world that differences do not lead to division, unity does not erase diversity, and integration does not mean loss of identity.
Vietnam, Laos push forward cooperation agreements
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on June 8 afternoon during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.
AFF highlights Vietnam’s role in fostering connected, proactive ASEAN: scholar
The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) demonstrates Vietnam’s growing role and standing in promoting a more synergised and proactively connected ASEAN, said Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.
Senior Party official meets Southeast Asian political party representatives
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Tran Cam Tu, met leaders of political party delegations from Southeast Asian countries in Hanoi on June 8.
Vietnam, Cambodia advance practical, results-oriented partnership
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held talks in Hanoi on June 8, agreeing to strengthen political trust, expand economic connectivity, accelerate cross-border infrastructure projects and enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, education and regional affairs.
New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift in mindset and vision in Vietnam’s marine development, stressing that the sea must be viewed not only as an economic resource but as a strategic national development space.
Vietnamese PM hosts welcome ceremony for Thai counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 8 for Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is visiting Vietnam and attending the third ASEAN Future Forum on June 8–9.
PM Le Minh Hung hosts official welcome ceremony for Cambodian counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted an official welcome ceremony on June 8 morning for Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and attending the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi from June 8-9.
Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan boost ties to advance career
On June 7, the Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) successfully organised the event “Smart Connections - Steady Steps Forward” in Tokyo, bringing together young Vietnamese people studying and working in Japan, particularly recent graduates seeking guidance as they begin their professional journeys.