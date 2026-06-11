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Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader

Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 10, stressing that investment in the environment is an investment in sustainable growth, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a working session on June 10, 2026 with the Government Party Committee and relevant agencies reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW, issued by the 11th Party Central Committee, on proactively responding to climate change, strengthening natural resource management and environmental protection. (Photo: VNA)

Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader

Chairing a working session on June 10 with the Government Party Committee and relevant agencies reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW, issued by the 11th Party Central Committee, on proactively responding to climate change, strengthening natural resource management and environmental protection, the top leader emphasised that environmental protection and climate adaptation must be integrated into the broader goals of rapid and sustainable development, maintaining high economic growth over the long term, and building a modern economy driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s “Viec tu te” (Good Deeds) programme at the meeting in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

A good deed today is itself a vivid expression of patriotic emulation, the leader said, noting that patriotism is demonstrated not only during historic moments but also through responsible actions, humane gestures and contributions to society.

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ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context

ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is facing numerous energy-related challenges. However, in line with global trends, the bloc is accelerating its transition toward greener and cleaner energy while enhancing cooperation to address evolving energy security challenges.

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 10 hosted a reception for 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s Good Deeds programme, affirming that every act of kindness today is a vivid expression of patriotic emulation.

Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi

Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 for his Timor-Leste counterpart Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and will attend the third ASEAN Future Forum.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”. In his address, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that ASEAN’s greatest achievement over the past nearly 60 years has been demonstrating to the world that differences do not lead to division, unity does not erase diversity, and integration does not mean loss of identity.

Vietnam, Laos push forward cooperation agreements

Vietnam, Laos push forward cooperation agreements

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on June 8 afternoon during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

Vietnam, Cambodia advance practical, results-oriented partnership

Vietnam, Cambodia advance practical, results-oriented partnership

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held talks in Hanoi on June 8, agreeing to strengthen political trust, expand economic connectivity, accelerate cross-border infrastructure projects and enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, education and regional affairs.

New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift in mindset and vision in Vietnam’s marine development, stressing that the sea must be viewed not only as an economic resource but as a strategic national development space.

Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan boost ties to advance career

Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan boost ties to advance career

On June 7, the Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) successfully organised the event “Smart Connections - Steady Steps Forward” in Tokyo, bringing together young Vietnamese people studying and working in Japan, particularly recent graduates seeking guidance as they begin their professional journeys.

Da Nang fireworks festival lights up cultural heritage

Da Nang fireworks festival lights up cultural heritage

On June 6 evening, the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026, themed “Heritage”, took place along the banks of the Han River, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.