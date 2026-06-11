Culture - Sports

Hue spreads heritage city values within Francophone community

Its participation marked an important step for the central city of Hue to expand its international partnerships, deepen integration with municipalities worldwide, and cement its role and standing as a dynamic and responsible heritage city within the Francophone network.

Delegates to the 107th meeting of the AIMF Executive Bureau 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Delegates to the 107th meeting of the AIMF Executive Bureau 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hue city and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Khac Toan attended the 107th meeting of the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) Executive Bureau 2026 in Namur, Belgium from June 8-9.

His participation marked an important step for the central city of Hue to expand its international partnerships, deepen integration with municipalities worldwide, and cement its role and standing as a dynamic and responsible heritage city within the Francophone network.

Toan said Hue seeks to widen cooperation with partners in the Francophone community and Europe on heritage preservation, green urban development, climate change adaptation, digital transformation, and quality-of-life improvements.

According to him, the message Hue delivered to the gathering rests on the three pillars of building on heritage as the foundation, international cooperation as the engine, and sustainable development as the end goal.

Through its active engagement in AIMF activities, Hue continues to reinforce its standing as one of Vietnam’s most distinctive heritage cities while effectively channeling international resources, expertise, and partnership opportunities into its ambition to become a centrally-run city defined by culture, heritage, ecology, landscape preservation, environmental sustainability, and lasting development.

Delegates shared views on a range of global issues, including sustainable development, climate change adaptation, green transition, digital transformation, and improved urban governance. Discussions with European Union bodies highlighted the growing recognition of local authorities’ role in shaping and enforcing international development policies.

On the occasion, Toan had meetings and working sessions with high-ranking Belgian officials and AIMF leaders to discuss future cooperation orientations.

Maxime Prévot, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, commended the tangible results of sister-city cooperation between Hue and Namur, pointing to effective joint work in heritage conservation and promotion, cultural and art exchanges, sustainable development, and digital transformation.

Notable examples include a cultural exchange brought Namur’s stilt-walking troupe to the 2023 Hue Traditional Craft Festival and the ongoing “Hue – smart and sustainable city” project aimed at improving urban governance and living standards.

AIMF Secretary General Frédéric Vallier, meanwhile, reaffirmed special interest in Hue and praised its close and effective rollout of AIMF-backed projects in infrastructure, environment, education, and culture.

The 45th AIMF General Assembly, hosted by Hue from April 27–30, 2025, left a lasting positive impression within Francophone community and projected an image of Hue as heritage-rich, culturally vibrant, welcoming and dynamic, Vallier said.

Regarding future cooperation, he welcomed Hue’s proposals, noting that the AIMF’s Secretariat would continue exploring appropriate funding sources and support mechanisms for the city’s priority cooperation agenda.

Key focus areas include cultural heritage preservation and promotion, sustainable tourism, ecological transition, climate change adaptation, workforce training and knowledge sharing across the Francophone community./.

VNA
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