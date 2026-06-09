Culture - Sports

Ly Hoang Nam tops Asian pickleball rankings

Vietnam boasts five players in the DUPR Asian top 10, with Nam leading the rankings on 6,267 points ahead of competitors from the Philippines, India, Hong Kong (China) and Chinese Taipei.

Ly Hoang Nam is Asia's No. 1 pickleball player. (Photo: webthethao.vn)
Ly Hoang Nam is Asia's No. 1 pickleball player. (Photo: webthethao.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Ly Hoang Nam has become the highest-ranked pickleball player in Asia, according to the latest Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), marking a landmark achievement for both the former tennis star and Vietnamese pickleball.

Vietnam boasts five players in the DUPR Asian top 10, with Nam leading the rankings on 6,267 points ahead of competitors from the Philippines, India, Hong Kong (China) and Chinese Taipei.

It is the first time a Vietnamese player has topped the continental rankings, underlining the rapid rise of both Nam and the sport in Vietnam. The achievement comes after his victory at the PPA Asia Hanoi Cup in April and further strengthens his position among the world's leading pickleball players, where he is currently ranked No. 20.

Nam was previously Vietnam's top-ranked tennis player and gained international recognition after winning the boys' doubles title at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships alongside India's Sumit Nagal.

Since switching to pickleball in early 2025, he has collected a series of notable domestic and international results, quickly establishing himself as one of Asia's leading players.

Joining Nam in the Asian top 10 are Phuc Huynh at No. 2, Luc Pham at No. 3, Truong Vinh Hien at No. 5 and Nguyen Viet Hoang at No. 9.

The quintet is expected to spearhead Vietnam's challenge at the Pickleball World Cup 2026, which will be held in Da Nang from August 30 to September 6 and is expected to attract around 4,000 athletes from more than 80 countries and territories.

With home-court advantage and a strong squad, Vietnam will be among the teams expected to contend for a high finish in the overall standings./.

VNA
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