Culture - Sports

Sports, cultural festival strengthens Vietnamese community ties in France

Addressing participants, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai praised the games for strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community and fostering closer links among generations of overseas Vietnamese.

The 2026 Vietnamese Olympic Games in France serves as a major platform for strengthening ties within the Vietnamese community in France. (Photo: VNA)
The 2026 Vietnamese Olympic Games in France serves as a major platform for strengthening ties within the Vietnamese community in France. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnamese Olympic Games in France (OV26), held in Troyes in the Grand Est region on June 6-7, brought together around 300 amateur athletes and hundreds of supporters from Vietnamese organisations and communities across the country.

The event once again highlighted its role as a major gathering for overseas Vietnamese, combining sports, cultural exchange and community engagement.

Addressing participants, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai praised the games for strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community and fostering closer links among generations of overseas Vietnamese.

He noted that the event not only encourages sports participation but also promotes people-to-people exchanges and supports broader sports cooperation between Vietnam and France, contributing to stronger bilateral ties.

Jerome Tham, a member of the organising committee, said one of OV26’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to connect Vietnamese people of all ages and backgrounds. Sport, he said, provides a common platform that transcends generational and language barriers, helping community members engage more easily with one another.

​This year’s event attracted numerous families spanning several generations, from children to senior citizens. In addition to competitive sporting events, organisers introduced a range of activities tailored to families and young participants, including sport-climbing experiences, interactive games and community-focused programmes.

The combination of sporting competitions and recreational activities created a lively atmosphere throughout the two-day event, drawing enthusiastic participation from both athletes and spectators.

With 14 sporting disciplines on offer alongside networking and cultural activities, OV26 has continued to grow into one of the flagship events of the Vietnamese community in France. The games provide a platform for promoting active lifestyles, strengthening community bonds and preserving Vietnamese cultural traditions abroad.

Nguyen Minh Nguyet, a Vietnamese student in France, said the event offered a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese people from different parts of the country to connect, exchange experiences and expand their social networks.

She added that initiatives such as OV26 play an important role in reinforcing community cohesion, particularly among young Vietnamese studying and working overseas.

Beyond the sporting programme, the festival featured cultural and social activities, including food and entertainment areas as well as networking opportunities for Vietnamese associations and community groups.

Despite being only in its third edition, OV26 has rapidly established itself as one of the most significant community events for Vietnamese people in France, helping strengthen solidarity, bridge generational gaps and project the image of a vibrant, united and well-integrated Vietnamese community./.

VNA
#France #OV #overseas Vietnamese France
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Staff from the Ho Chi Minh City First Aid Centre demonstrate first aid skills. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France cooperate to build community first-aid network

The agreement focuses on establishing hundreds of first-aid stations across Long Chau’s pharmacy and vaccination network, standardising first-aid training for medical and pharmaceutical students, and expanding community health education activities nationwide.

A view of Place Ho Chi Minh in Persan, France. (Photo: VNA)

Place preserving memories of President Ho Chi Minh in France

Although there is little publicly available documentation confirming exactly when Place Ho Chi Minh was established, French urban historians suggest that most streets and public spaces named after the Vietnamese leader in France emerged between the 1960s and 1980s, during the height of anti-war movements and solidarity campaigns supporting Vietnam across working-class towns and left-leaning suburbs around Paris.

See more

Visitors to the booth of the Vietnamese Embassy at the Embassies Food and Culture Festival held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 6 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture, cuisine leave lasting impression in Czech Republic

Featuring more than 100 booths representing diverse cultures from around the world, the festival transformed the heart of Prague into a vibrant multicultural space where visitors could sample traditional dishes, enjoy folk performances, listen to traditional music and experience unique cultural showcases from different continents.

Vietnamese artists play traditional musical instruments at the festival held in Karlovy Vary city, the Czech Republic, on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam culture, cuisine showcased in Czech Republic

The festival featured more than 20 booths offering traditional Vietnamese dishes, including "pho" and spring rolls, alongside activities promoting Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditonal long dress). One of the highlights was the presentation of complimentary Ao Dai to Czech residents and international visitors.

The Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) imperial throne, a recognised national treasure of Vietnam, officially returns to public display at Thai Hoa Palace in Hue Imperial Citadel on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Dynasty throne returns to Hue Imperial Citadel after restoration

The throne has been reinstated at its original central position inside Thai Hoa Palace, the ceremonial heart of the former imperial court. Its return has attracted significant interest from visitors and heritage enthusiasts eager to see one of Vietnam’s most important royal artefacts back on display.

People join the “Ho Van Lantern Festival Night” programme at the special national relic site of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Night-time economy drives growth of Hanoi’s cultural industries

Under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, Hanoi has been given fresh opportunities to leverage its cultural, historical, tourism and creative assets. The city’s recently approved project on developing the night-time economy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045, is expected to create momentum for cultural industry growth while enhancing Hanoi’s standing as a creative and modern city with a distinctive identity.

Efforts made to preserve, promote values of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark

Efforts made to preserve, promote values of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark

First recognised by UNESCO on April 12, 2018, the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark in the northern province of Cao Bang is a land shaped by more than 500 million years of geological history. Covering over 3,683 sq.km and encompassing all or part of 36 communes and wards, the geopark is home to numerous scenic landscapes, as well as historical and cultural sites of exceptional value.

Scenic views of Da Nang featured in the film "Love in Vietnam" (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2026 set to launch with expanded international focus

Through this coordinated effort, Da Nang aims to establish DANAFF not only as an annual film event but also as a distinctive cultural landmark, helping position the city as a reputable destination for regional film and cultural events and enhancing its international profile, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, said.

Co Bo Temple in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Thanh Hoa taps spiritual heritage to boost cultural tourism

Experts have called for stronger implementation of heritage management regulations under the Cultural Heritage Law, clearer responsibilities for site management boards and stricter action against activities that distort cultural traditions.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and his spouse introduce Vietnamese dishes to visitors at the 2026 UN International Bazaar in New York on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam leaves strong impression at 2026 UN International Bazaar

A wide range of traditional handicrafts reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, including ceramics, lacquerware, silk products, brocade textiles and other items, attracted considerable attention from visitors. Many products sold out early in the day.

Former political prisoner Le Tu Cam is moved as she views a portrait of herself, digitally restored from archival photographs and crafted from lotus leaves, on display at the Con Dao Museum. (Photo: VNA)

Digital innovation breathes new life into Vietnam’s museums

Technology is similarly enriching exhibitions at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi. Wartime letters, a typewriter and other artefacts linked to former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh have been digitally integrated with collections held at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. Through projection mapping, 3D displays and a virtual reality recreation of the Paris Peace Agreement, visitors can engage more deeply with the life and achievements of one of Vietnam’s most prominent diplomats.