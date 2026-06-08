Sports, cultural festival strengthens Vietnamese community ties in France

Paris (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnamese Olympic Games in France (OV26), held in Troyes in the Grand Est region on June 6-7, brought together around 300 amateur athletes and hundreds of supporters from Vietnamese organisations and communities across the country.

The event once again highlighted its role as a major gathering for overseas Vietnamese, combining sports, cultural exchange and community engagement.

Addressing participants, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai praised the games for strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community and fostering closer links among generations of overseas Vietnamese.

He noted that the event not only encourages sports participation but also promotes people-to-people exchanges and supports broader sports cooperation between Vietnam and France, contributing to stronger bilateral ties.

Jerome Tham, a member of the organising committee, said one of OV26’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to connect Vietnamese people of all ages and backgrounds. Sport, he said, provides a common platform that transcends generational and language barriers, helping community members engage more easily with one another.

​This year’s event attracted numerous families spanning several generations, from children to senior citizens. In addition to competitive sporting events, organisers introduced a range of activities tailored to families and young participants, including sport-climbing experiences, interactive games and community-focused programmes.

The combination of sporting competitions and recreational activities created a lively atmosphere throughout the two-day event, drawing enthusiastic participation from both athletes and spectators.

With 14 sporting disciplines on offer alongside networking and cultural activities, OV26 has continued to grow into one of the flagship events of the Vietnamese community in France. The games provide a platform for promoting active lifestyles, strengthening community bonds and preserving Vietnamese cultural traditions abroad.

Nguyen Minh Nguyet, a Vietnamese student in France, said the event offered a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese people from different parts of the country to connect, exchange experiences and expand their social networks.

She added that initiatives such as OV26 play an important role in reinforcing community cohesion, particularly among young Vietnamese studying and working overseas.

Beyond the sporting programme, the festival featured cultural and social activities, including food and entertainment areas as well as networking opportunities for Vietnamese associations and community groups.

Despite being only in its third edition, OV26 has rapidly established itself as one of the most significant community events for Vietnamese people in France, helping strengthen solidarity, bridge generational gaps and project the image of a vibrant, united and well-integrated Vietnamese community./.

​