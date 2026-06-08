Culture - Sports

Hanoi showcases cuisine, traditional arts to welcome ASEAN City Leaders Conference

The event aims to promote the distinctive cultural values of the Vietnamese capital to international delegates attending the conference, while fostering cultural exchanges and cooperation among cities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

A cultural showcase featuring Hanoi cuisine, exhibitions and traditional art performances is held to welcome the ASEAN Cities Leadership Conference. (Photo: VNA)
A cultural showcase featuring Hanoi cuisine, exhibitions and traditional art performances is held to welcome the ASEAN Cities Leadership Conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is showcasing its culinary culture and traditional arts at a cultural space organised as part of the 2026 ASEAN City Leaders Conference (ACLC), offering international delegates a glimpse into the capital’s rich cultural identity.

The exhibition and cultural programme, organised by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, is taking place at Hanoi book street in Cua Nam ward from June 7 to 8.

The event aims to promote the distinctive cultural values of the Vietnamese capital to international delegates attending the conference, while fostering cultural exchanges and cooperation among cities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At the culinary exhibition area, delegates have the opportunity to sample a variety of dishes closely associated with Hanoi’s cultural life, including fresh spring rolls, pho cuon (rolled pho), fried shrimp cakes, cha com (green rice pork patties), and lotus seed sweet soup with longan. Other local specialties are also being introduced.

A highlight of the programme is the presentation of lotus tea and egg coffee, two products that embody the culinary traditions of Thang Long–Hanoi.

According to organisers, lotus tea is regarded as a symbol of Hanoi’s tea culture, reflecting both the fragrance of lotus flowers and the craftsmanship of tea makers. Meanwhile, Giang egg coffee, first created in Hanoi in 1946, has become a well-known beverage among domestic and international visitors, contributing to the city's unique culinary identity.

In addition to food displays, the programme features traditional art performances celebrating Vietnam’s long-standing cultural heritage. Through a range of cultural experiences, conference delegates can gain deeper insights into the identity of Thang Long–Hanoi, a land of a thousand years of civilisation renowned for its rich history and cultural traditions.

​The culinary and traditional arts showcase is among a series of activities held in celebration of the ASEAN City Leaders Conference, helping to introduce Hanoi as a dynamic, modern, culturally rich and hospitable city to international friends./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hanoi #cuisine #traditional arts #ASEAN City Leaders Conference
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