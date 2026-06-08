Culture - Sports

Vietnamese rowers, canoeists strike gold at Asian championships

The strong results highlighted the growing competitiveness of Vietnam’s rowing and canoeing athletes on the continental stage and provided momentum for future international campaigns.

The Vietnamese team at the 2026 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships (Photo published by VNA)
The Vietnamese team at the 2026 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships (Photo published by VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese rowers enjoyed a successful week at continental competitions, winning 22 medals across rowing and canoeing events in Thailand and Kazakhstan.

Making their debut at the 2026 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships in Thailand, Vietnam’s rowing team secured eight medals, comprising two golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

The gold medals went to Hoang Vo Kieu Loan in the women’s U19 single sculls and Ngoc Minh Chau – Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh in the women’s U16 double sculls.

The silvers were claimed by Ngoc Minh Chau in the women's U16 single sculls, Luu Duc Thanh Long – Duong Quang Phuoc in the men's U19 double sculls, Pham Thi Thuy Dung – Mai Thi Y Nhi in the women's U19 double sculls, and Nguyen Lam Kieu Diem – Tran Thi Anh Tuyet in the women's open double sculls.

Nguyen Thi Anh Tho won a bronze in the women's open single sculls. She and Khuc Tien Dung also brought home another bronze in the mixed double sculls.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s canoeing team pocketed 14 medals – four golds, three silvers and seven bronzes – at the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships in Kazakhstan.

Diep Thi Huong was the standout performer, winning three individual U23 gold medals in the C1 200m, 500m and 1,000m events. She also joined Nguyen Hong Thai, Le Thi Lan Anh and Phung Thi Ngoc Diem in helping Vietnam take gold in the U23 mixed C4 500m race.

Vietnamese canoeists secured one silver and three bronzes in U23 categories, along with two silvers and four bronzes in U18 events.

The strong results highlighted the growing competitiveness of Vietnam’s rowing and canoeing athletes on the continental stage and provided momentum for future international campaigns./.

VNA
#Vietnamese rowers #Vietnamese canoeists #2026 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships #2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships
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